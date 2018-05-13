news

I Go Dye is up to something big and he just unveiled it via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

The popular comedian shared a 3D photo of an elaborate hospital which he is working on in his community.

He went on to express the need to help those around us so as to make a better life for everyone.

He used the medium to challenge us to make life even more beautiful than we met it.

This is hardly the first of such benevolent acts .

Luck smiled upon a youth as he was offered a scholarship through university by comedian, I Go Dye.

The comedian made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, where he shared a story of how he met the youth who forced his way to him on stage while he was performing in Warri.

"Regardless of the amount paid for any labour, we should always treat the labourer with care,love, and respect.Because there is dignity in purposeful labour; let's collectively work to build our families, society and the nation of our dream through efficient and diligent service.

"Social empowerment can be sustained in our little when people are given the right to speak and privilege to work, as I have often encountered with many of our youths.

"Most of whom are driven by the passion to work, but with less opportunities to satisfy the teeming unemployed youths. We have to bridge the gap, in our little ways, as I use this medium to express; that I will be offering educational and motivational support to the youths who forced their way on stage in @iamharrysong #kingmakerconcert2018 Warri over the weekend, seeking support. Indeed, their faith have seen them through.

"Please if you can help me reach the particular guy that said he wants to go to school, please give me his contact, because I have accepted to take responsibility and offer him a scholarship to the university that he has intention to attend. In our little ways, we can obviously build our world to the place of our dreams.

"May the labour of our heroes past, not be in vain, Let us strive as a people to reduce the stress facing the youths, most especially the none payment of pension and entitlements to our aged parents, retired civil servants and ex - servicemen who have given so much to the Nation. This is the only way to inspire the younger generation towards purposeful service to our country. Happy #workersday.Amb Francis Agoda," he wrote.