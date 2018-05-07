Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Emmanuel Adebayor calls out Dillish Mathews as relationship crashes

While we were still trying to figure out if Emmanuel Adebayor had come out in the open with his relationship with Dillish Mathews, thinks have gone sour for the couple.

(Instagram/e_adebayor)
Just when we thought this would be one relationship that would end up at the altar, it crashed with Emmanuel Adebayor calling out his former lover, Dillish Mathews.

The gist is that Emmanuel Adebayor has already ended things with the beautiful Namibian born reality T.V. star. It just didn't end there as the couple went on to unfollow each other on Instagram.

As usual when these celebrity relationships don't end well or one party is disgruntled, the calling out game comes to play as seen when Emmanuel Adebayor did that to Dillish. The reality star had gone on her Instagram page where she wrote what might have been a cryptic message.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

"What's the one thing you would love to teach the world?" she wrote. Dillish didn't end it there, she went on to answer the question

"Be kind, loving, respectful, sharing, patient, gentle and truthful. My favs," she answered. It didn't take long before Emmanuel Adebayor took a swing at her and called her out in the comments section.

(Instagram)

 

"@dillishmathews make all those things start from you," he responded. Yep! That singular message blew the once rumoured couple away as we can clearly say there is trouble in paradise.

Back in March 2018, we had tried solving the puzzle as to the possibility of Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Mathews officially going public with their relationship. Dillish had posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself where she looked absolutely astonishing and Emmanuel Adebayor couldn't hold back as he sent her a couple of love Emojis.

(Instagram/e_adebayor)

 

Now the second part of the love puzzle solving story is that on Tuesday, March 21, 2018, Adebayor posted a photo of himself in Paris, France with a guitar and just like what he did when Dillish posted a photo of herself, she also sent him a couple of love Emojis.

Let's watch and see as this story unravels...

