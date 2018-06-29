Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Drake confirms rumoured son on new album

Drake Rapper confirms rumoured son on new album

Drake talks about his rumoured son in his newly released album.

  • Published:
Drake's new album cover play

Drake's new album cover

(Drake)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Drake has finally put to rest the rumours of him fathering a son as he confirmed his existence on his new album.

In his new album 'Scorpion,' Drake made reference to his son in a number of songs. Even though he has been able to keep the identity of the child away from the public, he has made him famous already.

In one of the songs, 'March 14th,' he said: “I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe/That sh** is in stone, sealed and signed/ She’s not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

play

While in 'Emotionless' he said: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.” Drake talking about his son is coming few weeks after he was dragged by his aged long rival, Pusha T for fathering a secret child with former prostitute. Drake went on to give an emotional response on his Instagram a few days later.

Sophie Brussaux play

Sophie Brussaux

(Instagram/SophieBrussaux)

ALSO READ: Check out 25 really hot photos of Drake's alleged baby mama

Drake makes emotional response to viral 'Black Photo' From Pusha-T’s “Story of Adidon”

play

 

Drake broke his silence over the now viral 'Black Photo' from Pusha-T’s “Story of Adidon” diss track in an emotional message some few weeks ago. According to the rapper, the photo was taken in 2007 when he was pursuing a career in acting and it was done to show the disparity between black and white actors in the movie industry.

Drake's comment play

Drake's comment

(Instagram/ChampagnePapi)

 

"This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career,” he writes. “This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and typecast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 D'banj Read statement released by police over death of singer's sonbullet
2 Mercy Johnson Actress weeps as mother is laid to rest (Photos)bullet
3 Yetunde Akilapa Actress reportedly caught stealingbullet

Related Articles

BET Awards 2018 The Best International Act Category has earned it's place on the main stage
Drake Keep calm guys and check out 25 sexy photos of rapper's alleged baby mama
Drake Rapper makes emotional response to viral 'Black Photo' From Pusha-T’s “Story of Adidon”
Drake Rapper releases tracklist for 'Scorpion' album
Michael Jackson King of pop returns posthumously on Drake album
Album Review Drake is the bruised heavyweight champion who retains his deadly sting on ''Scorpion''
Drake All you need to know about rapper's baby mama, Sophie Brussuax
Wizkid Singer says his new album will be titled ‘Made In Lagos’
Pusha T Rapper continues feud with Drake on 'The story of Adidon' response
New Video Migos - Narcos

Celebrities

Fathia Balogun and Dayo Amusa
Fathia Balogun Actress called out by Dayo Amusa for not practicing what she preaches
Timi Dakolo
Pulse List See celebrities reaction to Otedola bridge fuel tanker explosion
Regina Askia
#ThrowBackThursday 10 celebrities that made waves in the 90s
Cee-C
Photo Of The Day Cee-C (BBNaija) is definitely a fashion style goal