Drake responds to viral 'Black Photo' From Pusha-T’s track

Drake Rapper makes emotional response to viral 'Black Photo' From Pusha-T’s “Story of Adidon”

Drake has cleared the air over the now viral 'Black Photo' being promoted by longtime rival, Pusha-T.

Drake has finally broken his silence over the now viral 'Black Photo' from Pusha-T’s “Story of Adidon” diss track in an emotional message.

According to the rapper, the photo was taken in 2007 when he was pursuing a career in acting and it was done to show the disparity between black and white actors in the movie industry.

"This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career,” he writes. “This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and typecast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment," he said.

He went on to say he and his best friend, Mazin Elsadig who hails from Sudan wanted to use their voice to bring awareness to everyone how they dealt with their skin colour during auditions for movie roles.

"Me and my best friend at that time, Mazin Elsadig who is an actor from Sudan were attempting to use their voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions. This was to highlight and raise our frustrations with not always getting a fair chance in the industry and to make a point that the struggle for black actors had not changed," he concluded.

Pusher T continues feud with Drake on 'The story of Adidon' response

Drakes response is coming barely twenty-four hours after his longtime rival and rapper, Pusher T, released a diss track and also shared the now viral photo which got a lot of people talking about Drake's decision to have a coloured photo.

Pusher T, in his track also made mention of the now famous alleged baby mama of Drake, Sophie Brussauax who he claims has a seven-month-old son for the Canadian born rapper.

