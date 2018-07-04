D'banj thanks everyone for their support as he mourns his son

news

D'banj for the first time has come out to thank everyone for their support as he mourns over the untimely death of his son.

The singer made this known on his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. According to the singer, his family is amazed at the supported being demonstrated to them.

"We want to use this medium to thank everyone that has extended a hand of support to us during this period. On behalf of myself and my family, we are awed by the demonstration and love and care from both near and far. May God bless you all. From the Oyebanjo," he wrote.

Our love and support go to the Oyebanjos as they mourn the passing away of their son. We still haven't gotten over the untimely death of D'banj's son, Daniel III back in June 2018.

D'banj loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Nigerian pop star D'banj lost his 13-month old son Daniel Oyebanjo III . According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that little Daniel drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence in the afternoon. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

D'banj who was in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."