Genevieve Nnaji sends emotional message to D'banj over son's death

D'banj Read emotional message Genevieve Nnaji sent singer over son's death

You've got to read the message Genevieve Nnaji sent to D'banj after the death of his son, Daniel the third.

  • Published:
Genevieve Nnaji and D'banj play

Genevieve Nnaji and D'banj

(MadailyGist)
Condolence messages have kept pouring in from celebrities to D'banj over the death of his son and the one from Genevieve Nnaji is really emotional.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, June 25, 2018, where she posted an emotional message on her page. She went on to caption it with a quote where she asked fans and lovers of the singer to prayer for him and his family at this time of their loss.

"Pls join me in saying this prayer as we commiserate with the Oyebanjo family at this time. We can never fully understand the pain of others but every little prayer helps. @iambangalee our hearts break with yours. Stay strong my dear.   ❤️  ," she wrote.

 

Like we all know, Genevieve Nnaji and D'banj have had a very interesting past as they were romantically linked some few years ago even though they have denied it. So it didn't come as a surprise when she sent this heartfelt message to the singer and his family.

Genevieve Nnaji and D'banj play

Genevieve Nnaji and D'banj

(Owambe)

 

ALSO READ: You don't get to see D'banj change diapers everyday

D'banj loses his 13-month old son in drowning accident

D'banj with his son Daniel Oyebanjo III play

D'banj with his son Daniel Oyebanjo III

(Instagram/IamBangalee)

 

On Sunday, June 24, 2018, Nigerian pop star D'banj lost his 13-month old son Daniel Oyebanjo III. According to reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 24, 2018. It is said that little Daniel drowned in D'banj's Ikoyi residence in the afternoon. His body has been moved to a morgue in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

D'banj posing with his wife and son play

D'banj posing with his wife and son

(Instagram/IamBangalee)

 

D'banj who is currently in America for the BET Awards has posted a black photo on his Instagram page with the caption "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

