Davido's girlfriend seals multi-million naira endorsement deal

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma has reportedly signed a mouth-watering multi-million naira endorsement deal.

We can all remember a few days ago when Davido announced via his Instagram page that his girlfriend, Chioma had gotten an endorsement deal worth N60M but wanted more, well it looks like she has finally agreed to sign the deal.

The music star hinted this on his Instagram stories when he posted a photo of Chioma having a photo section at the perceived location for the yet to be disclosed brand.

"OVERNIGHT MILLIONAIRE!!!!!" he captioned the photo.

This is one amazing relationship which isn't just all about love but also making the couple cash out at the bank, thumbs up Davido.

