Davido's girlfriend seals multi-million naira endorsement deal

Davido Singer's girlfriend reportedly seals multi-million naira endorsement deal

Looks like Davido has finally agreed to the terms for his girlfriend to sign a mouth-watering multi-million endorsement deal.

Davido apparently still in N60M debt play

Davido with girlfriend, Chioma Avril

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
Davido's girlfriend, Chioma has reportedly signed a mouth-watering multi-million naira endorsement deal.

We can all remember a few days ago when Davido announced via his Instagram page that his girlfriend, Chioma had gotten an endorsement deal worth N60M but wanted more, well it looks like she has finally agreed to sign the deal.

The music star hinted this on his Instagram stories when he posted a photo of Chioma having a photo section at the perceived location for the yet to be disclosed brand.

"OVERNIGHT MILLIONAIRE!!!!!" he captioned the photo.

Davido celebrating with Chioma as she gets an endorsement deal play

Davido celebrating with Chioma as she gets an endorsement deal

(Instagram/DavidoOfficial)

 

This is one amazing relationship which isn't just all about love but also making the couple cash out at the bank, thumbs up Davido.

AY's hilarious reaction to singer's car gift to girlfriend play

Davido and Chioma Avril at her birthday dinner

(instagram)

ALSO READ: 5 amazing things Davido has done for his girlfriend, Chioma Avril

Davido gifts girlfriend, Chioma a Porshe car

 

Davido's girlfriend, Chioma turned 23 on Monday, April 30, 2018, and the singer who has been so open about their relationship took it a step further by presenting a Porshe car as a gift to an obviously shocked Chioma.

Davido shared the video of him presenting Chioma with the gift on his Twitter and Instagram handles with friends and admirers watching closely.

Davido shuts down club as he celebrates his girlfriend's birthday

Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma play

Davido buys a Porsche for his girlfriend Chioma

(xtremenews)

 

Davido celebrated the birthday of his girlfriend, Chioma early in May 2018 and he did shut down a club just for her. We all know how much Davido loves Chioma and how he is never shy to show it, so when he decided to shut down a nightclub for her, it didn't come as a surprise. Davido had gone to his Twitter page on Sunday, April 29, 2018, to tweet about the birthday.

Davido and girlfriend, Chioma play

Davido and girlfriend, Chioma

(LailadBlog)

 

"Happy birthday Baby girl! Today and 2MORO gonna be amazing," he tweeted. It didn't end there, he went on to tweet about guys who are scared of showing it when they are in love.

"So many niggas are in love but they scared to show it! Y’all pussy!" he also tweeted

