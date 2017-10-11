Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido :  Autopsy report indicates Tagbo died from suffocation

The official autopsy states that Tagbo died from suffocation as Davido is back in police custody reportedly.

  Published:
Davido and Tagbo play

(Daily Post )
A postmortem examination conducted on Umueke Tagbo, the late friend of the star artiste Davido revealed that he died of suffocation.

The autopsy report was confirmed on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi.

Tagbo reportedly died in company of Davido and his crew. play

(Bella Naija)

The autopsy doesn't offer more details. In related news, Davido has been reportedly re-arrested by the Nigerian Police Force to give a fresh account of what transpired on the night Tagbo died. Loopholes have been reportedly found in his earlier statement.

This report is coming a day after the brother of the late Tagbo, Chigbo had announced that the autopsy report circulating around the media was false.

In a chat with blogger, Linda Ikeji, on October 10, 2017, the brother to the late Tagbo, Chigbo said he was at the coroner's office when the news broke online. He also told Linda Ikeji that the autopsy is 100% false and that the family would be releasing a statement regarding late Tagbo's autopsy result later today.

"The autopsy is false, I can say that categorically. I saw the fake autopsy when I was in the coroner's office. We started the autopsy yesterday. We would release an official statement by the end of today," he said.

At the Davido X Orange Culture Capsule Collection at Selfridges play

(Style House Files)

 

It would be recalled that on October 9, 2017, an autopsy report was released by blogger, Linda Ikeji stating the cause of Tagbo's death.

Tagbo was the lover of Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma.  He died on October 4, 2017, after he went on a drinking bout with his friends, Davido inclusive.

