Preview of the friendly between Super Eagles vs Three Lions

Nigeria vs England All you need to know about the Super Eagles friendly against the Three Lions

Previous meetings, form guide and a preview to the friendly encounter between Nigeria and England.

Super Eagles play Nigeria played a draw in the last friendly against DR Congo (Super Eagles)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Three Lions of England, here is all you need to know about the friendly encounter.

The game between the Super Eagles and the Three Lions is a friendly encounter between both sides in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It will take place at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 2.

Captains

Mikel Obi - Nigeria, Harry Kane - England.

Harry Kane play Harry Kane should be in action against Nigeria (Getty Images)

 

Previous meetings between Nigeria and England

The first meeting between Nigeria and England was an international friendly played at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, 16, November 1994.

England were managed by Terry Venables while Nigeria were managed by Shuaibu Amodu, the game ended in a 1-0 win for England, David Platt with the only goal of the game in the 41st minute.

The second meeting was a group stage encounter at the 2002 FIFA World Cup played on Wednesday, 12 June 2002.

The game was played at the Osaka Nagai Stadium and ended in a 0-0 draw.

Alex Iwobi play The Super Eagles will dorn their new kits (Nike)

Nigeria vs England Referees

Italian referee Marco Guida will take charge of the game between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and England’s Three Lions.

He will be assisted by compatriots Riccardo Di Fiore and Alessandro Giallatini (Assistant Referees) and Davide Massa (Fourth Official), as well as Michael Fabbri (Video Assistant Referee) and Giulio Dobosz (Assistant Video Assistant Referee).

Form guide for Nigeria and England

Nigeria's last five games

Nigeria have two wins in their last five matches, against Zambia and Poland, with defeats against Algeria and a draw against DR Congo.

England's last five games

England have two wins in their last five fixtures, against Netherlands and Lithuania, with three draws against Brazil, Germany, and Italy.

