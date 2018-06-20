Nigerian is one African country that is blessed beyond her imagination,popular for the preservation of its rich cultural heritage and energetic drive in numerous industries

news

Nigeria is preserved by the love and understanding that binds millions of people from different ethnic groups.

It is usually believed that a country’s wealth does not start and end with what money can buy, but what money cannot buy. The riches that are indwelt in a country, announces it to the far ends of the world. The force behind what drives a particular country is not usually the financial abilities or capacity, but the attributes which sustains it.

Nigeria is commonly one of the nations that come to mind whenever Africa is mentioned –she is the giant of Africa; driven by love of culture and tradition, it is full of unending experiences that many visit the country, not knowing what to expect, but when they leave, they make Nigeria their second home.

Although Nigeria is made up of so many ethnic groups, it is vast too, but entangled by diverse features. A visit to Nigeria is lined up with so many unforgettable images: food, natural resources, language, music and dance, dressing, skills and hospitality.

Food

In Nigeria, food is one aspect that is culture-filled. It is like stuffing bread with so many toppings, but you can’t really get enough of everything. Nigerians are so good with food that they organize annual food festivals in honour of the various foods the earth has blessed them with. In a year, different parts of the country organize food festivals, like fishing festivals, new yam festivals, harvest festivals, and so much more. These festivals attract attention all over the world that, it is one of the numerous tourist attractions in Nigeria.

In Nigeria, food is something Nigerians don’t play with, that is why the country is full of outlets where different varieties of foods are sold. Food is one of the important sources of income and economic growth in the country. In summary, in Nigeria, we pray food. Food is like a form of prayer or worship in Nigeria. There is the planting season and harvest season.

There are different seasons for different kinds of foods. There are different methods of preparing different types of food. There are different foods for different types of occasions. It is a sight to behold when most of these rich foods are prepared or eaten; the colours and aroma is simply killing.

Nigerians pride themselves so much in their food that it has gained lots of recognition internationally. There is no place a Nigerian travels in the world without paying a visit to Nigerian market or restaurant. If there is none, there must surely be a good Nigerian with a good pot of Nigerian cuisine to offer. While one is abroad, eating Nigerian food makes one feel more at home.

Nigeria’s soil is so rich that it produces everything that is consumed in the country. Nigerians pride themselves in cultivating their food. It is difficult to find a Nigerian family without a farmland or a small garden where they plant some of what they eat. That is why cultivation of food and cash crops thrive so well in this part of the globe.

Natural Resources and Physical Features

Nigeria is one country that does not lack where it concerns natural resources. It is blessed with rich mineral resources to the envy of other nations. The export of such brings in foreign exchange and also make up to what builds the economy.

Nigeria seats on a vast land; she is blessed with rich green vegetations, hills, valleys, plateaus, caves, waters, and many more. This is one area that tourists troop into the country, in order to behold the rare features which only Nigeria is blessed with. The continent is a land that seats on numerous natural riches of the globe.

Language

One interesting aspect is the numerous ethnic languages that are spoken on this part of the globe. Our language: our identity, our language: our pride. The language is one thing that binds Nigerians all over the world. That is why whenever one meets any Nigerian from any part of the world, there is this bond that automatically comes into place –a rare sense of belonging.

The language is not just for communication, it serves as a vehicle for cultural, historical, and mythical transportation and transformation. That is why a Nigerian puts his identity before any other thing, because he is well informed about his identity.

Music and Dance

There is something extremely unique about the Nigerian music and dance. In most cases, these form part of the religious and secular energy that drives all Nigerians. Music is an art and an act of merriment, worship, healing, celebration, and many more.

The life of every Nigerian revolves around the music of the soul and that of his surroundings. Music and dance is something that rings in the air always. Both are made out of love, hate, to spite, but above all, for peace. Nigerian music is full of energy. It reigns as one of the best in the world.

Dressing

One thing is spectacular about the Nigerian dressing: colour. There is this colourful blend when it comes to the way Nigerians dress. Nigerians are obsessed with bright colours, and this fondness for bright colours goes a long way to describe the free spirits that drive Nigerians. Traditionally, each tribe has a form of dressing which is used as a form of identification.

Forms of dressing also have a lot to do with the kind of hair-do, trinkets, footwear and many more. It shows that Nigerians are happy people and are brightly coloured in thinking and in deeds.

Skills

Nigerians are blessed with lots of skills which announce them all over the world. Nigerians believe so much in hard work and this has been the back bone of her evolution. In history, Nigerians were known as farmers, gold and blacksmiths, knitters, tappers, hunters, game players, builders, artists, potters, and so much more. Presently, Nigerians are known all around the world in the fashion industries; make up industries, manufacturing industries, literary world, arts, leadership, and so many more.

Hospitality

The spirit of hospitality is one thing that can never be taken away from any Nigerian. It is innate in every Nigerian. Nigerians are hospitable people, ready to help at all cost. That is why someone who is lost could walk into any house and find a resting place.

Conclusion

Nigeria is home to many, despite the present conflict and issues that have tried to paint her image black.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.