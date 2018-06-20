The medical system in Nigeria is in great need of rehabilitation,because presently,the thought of visiting a hospital (public or private) brings nothing but fear and doubt to the mind.

news

There are serious issues that must not be allowed to linger for so long, Nigeria Medical system is one of such.

The Wrong Perception

It is scary that all of a sudden, it seems that people have begun to lose hope in their country’s medical system. It is belittling that some of its leaders publicly seek medical attention outside its shores. Does it mean that they too have lost faith in their country’s medical system? Can’t something be done? What happens if there is a campaign towards a total rehabilitation of Nigeria’s medical system?

Presently, Nigeria medical system is too far from where it used to be; it has been painted in a negative way that, it is long overdue for rehabilitation. Most hospitals in Nigeria are in a sorry state: the stench is unbearable, some run without electricity, poor storage system, full of substandard and archaic medical equipment, understaffed, and their practices are not in line with medical guidelines. There is great need for the government to face the issue of her medical system.

Someone asked a question: are all Nigerian hospitals deathtraps? Some people have been unfortunate to visit the hospital, but do not leave alive. It is interesting to note, not all hospitals in Nigeria are deathtraps, but majority seem to lack the necessary facilities to run a hospital. On the other hand, there are three main points to note: need for rehabilitation of Nigeria medical system, orientation and re-orientation of Nigerians and introduction of a monitoring and evaluation unit.

Rehabilitation of Nigeria Medical System

Nigeria medical system used to be one of the very best, but today, it has gone through different retrogressive phases that presently, it is nearly nothing to bank on. This started with degradation of medical facilities that has been there for years with little or no maintenance. Along the line, medical doctors were owed salaries, and the last of it all, poor management of medical system.

In order to make ends meet, most of these medical practitioners went ahead to open up their own private hospitals, which in most cases are not up to standard. This makes it impossible for such to be dedicated to their place of work. In most cases, some of them rarely report for duty, and when they do, they try as much as possible to harvest patients to their private clinics.

On the other hand, those who can’t afford to open up their own private clinics find a way to leave the country in search of greener pastures. It is important to note that thousands of medical practitioners leave the shores of Nigeria each year. Most leaders do not encourage the running of her medical system; it is unfortunate that they rather seek medical treatment outside of the country, than subject themselves to medical practitioners in Nigerian hospitals. These attitudes cripple the Nigerian medical system.

Due to the incessant strikes, poor medical facilities, and rude members of staff, most people are forced to seek medical help in private hospitals, rather than government hospitals. Some, who can afford the bills, leave the country for medical check-ups.

A day at some hospitals in Nigeria is nothing far from the unexpected. Most hospitals don’t pay attention to anyone except there is a down-payment. Unfortunately, it is all about money and no more a matter of saving lives. The amount of deaths recorded in hospitals is not supposed and could end only if the right things are put in place. The reputation of Nigeria medical system has been reduced to nothing, and there is need for complete rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation must start right from medical schools. The government must try as much as possible to build a system that would change the perception of most students: they must not see their profession as money-making venture. Government must find a way to upgrade the medical hospitals that have been erected, with standard equipment. Although a lot has been done, more is yet to be done towards subsidization of medical bill.

Orientation and Re-orientation of Nigerians

Due to the economic situation of the country and the negative perception people have about hospitals, most people would rather not visit the hospital; they prefer self-medication or traditional medicine. They strongly believe that hospitals charge a lot of money, and yet do nothing.

Others believe that hospitals are nothing but deathtraps. That is why most cases that come to hospitals are at their worse stage, and as a result, some hospitals are unable to handle such, which leads to death, most times.

There is need for an orientation and re-orientation of the masses. Nigerians must learn the importance of healthy living, regular medical check-up and the need to change their perception about hospitals.

Medical Monitoring and Evaluation Unit

There is need for government to put the activities of medical clinics under check. Majority of private practices run without standard equipments, unqualified members of staff and with no code of conduct. Most hospitals are money-driven.

On the other hand, this unit will also look into the activities of government-owned hospitals. Their work should cover the activities of such hospitals, and make sure that they are in line with government stipulated goals and aspirations, that are medically approved.

This unit must investigate deaths in most hospitals; they must be satisfied that those deaths occurred not out of mismanagement. People get better in hospitals; hospitals are not pathways to the graveyard. Maybe through this, people’s confidence could be won-over once again.

Conclusion

Apart from security, food and education, one other important aspect that guides a nation is its medical system. It protects its citizen and a country’s image, and determines how far a country could go. It is also a good form of investment.

But in a situation that a country’s medical system is found wanting in any way, that its citizens would prefer to seek medical treatment outside the country, it goes a long way to spell nothing but doom. It is high time the government restored the Nigerian medical system back to its glory.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.