Churches are not the exactly a problem in the scheme of things holding Nigeria back no matter what anyone makes others believe.

Daddy Freeze is not King Herod, so his threats against the Church are far tinier than the volumes of noise he makes.

But looking at the Church too, how big a threat is the Church, to development of Nigeria? Nil!

If all Churches in Nigeria are scrapped and the Government does not focus on development, Nigeria will remain underdeveloped. Also, if all Churches in Nigeria are left, and Nigeria focuses on development, Nigeria will become developed.

So Churches are not exactly the problem in the scheme of things holding Nigeria back no matter what anyone makes others believe.

Noise of Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze would have to become President, and then be extra, outstandingly stupid to become a real threat to the Church. His noises from social media are like dwindling barks from a rabid dog focused in the wrong direction. If a rabid dog needs help, it should face those who can help, but if it faces elsewhere, sorry for it.

Daddy Freeze says tithes and offerings are lies if any Church collects them, OK. But a church can choose not to collect tithes and offering, and still be a place people go where they learn nothing, or find no joy, or find no help in areas of their lives necessary.

Churches and whatever happens there is a personal matter for those who belong there. If you disagree with the pastor of a church, or their doctrines, or whatever they do, it is far easier to leave, than say if you disagree with the President of your country.

Noise about a Church or whatever they do is not a good cause. It reflects more on the noisemaker than the actual organization, because a Church is not a shared problem or a public government institution. Their members can do that within, so they can get better, not some external roil.

But Church as a problem is in the category of distraction the scale of pretense in Nigeria, where people have mastered pointing fingers elsewhere for any kind of problems.

Nigeria Pretentious

Nigeria is underdeveloped, in part, because of pretense. Pretend there is electricity because you have generator. Pretend the roads are great because you have a good vehicle. Pretend there is work because you have a job. Pretend there is abundant food, because you eat whenever you want. Pretend the nation is getting better because there is a newly completed road project somewhere. Pretend a person is really smart because they are articulate.

The pretense is so deep that it had abused packaging and branding. Normally, packaging is a good thing, so is branding, but both are not everything. There are cases that packaging should not be supreme. Substance is mostly greater than packaging. There is also the greatness of credibility, integrity, raw ingeniousness, and importance. But all of these are mostly thrown out the window, in Nigeria when there is no packaging.

So you will have a packaged summit or conference, without substance. There are packaged projects and CSR without substance. There are requirements and policies that prioritize packaging rather than substance. There are stuff, packaged properly, without quality. The Nigerian disease of packaging led to the supremacy of money.

Money is almost the first and most important thing in any situation across Nigeria. So if a person arrives, packaged because of money, chances of acceptance are highest. Other necessities are probably worthless, once money is seen, case closed. This is why many would do anything to get money, and also do anything to keep it.

Because the understanding is that money makes you accepted, pretend other problems don’t exists, and look elsewhere to cast blames. So then, you have public projects that are approved because of benefits to corruption, not the substance or need. You have several this-is-it, in Nigeria, that are almost useless to development, but so hyped, because it helps those involved feel good.

There is also the packaged cronyism and nepotism that qualifies people for anything, anywhere, rather than who may really make a difference.

And not just in government but at institutions and everywhere.

Nigeria Solutions

Nigeria needs to be more solutions conscious, everywhere – not just the government. There are some really smart people who if they decided to share knowledge to some broad causes in some places, it would do a lot of good for the nation.

But maybe they won’t, who knows why?

There were weird youth empowerment programs, recently, by some governors in Nigeria, that were so ridiculous, it was a shame to those governments, corporate executives in that state, professors in Universities in that state, etc. Assuming some people have shared knowledge of what and how to do, maybe it would have been better stuff.

University in Nigeria is mostly a place where people go to get certificates not necessarily where enduring learning or intellectual refining– that could lead to passion to pursue in life – happens. So, after graduation, there are dream places to work, not necessary because of purpose or solutions, but because of pay and perks.

Population keeps growing, competition for opportunities is tougher, many do things out of desperation, and frustrations with misery are abundant. Places that people go to feel better than others are becoming harder because of the global anti-immigration noise and the perception of black people around the world. In short racism is probably growing.

It comes back to Nigeria, and the failures of all the big people, that includes those with useful knowledge, useful skill, useful budget, useful power and useful institutions that have neglected the country and pretended they can do nothing about it.

Church Hate

The Church is a place with a different vision and a different mission. Some have found they could make impact through the Church with character corrections and development. Some have seen the Church is the closest place where they can have some ideal leadership, and burnished with some creativity. The Church is place for the fullness of joy for many.

The Church is not the only religious organization everywhere. There are others too. Who built them, and how did they get money to maintain them?

The Church can do more real solutions towards development with their Universities probably more than just welfare, who knows? But it is fine to continue their core mission and not be too bothered by haters.

RCCG and their lead Pastor, Adeboye should remain confident as long as this is true of them, If God [be] for us, who [can be] against us?

Written by Nneka Okumazie

Twitter/IG: Okumazie