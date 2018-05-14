Daddy Freeze said it is wrong to name a program or anything Shiloh because God abandoned Shiloh in the Bible after they sinned.

news

Thereafter, comparisons from his union sprung about King Saul, Saul the persecutor – before he was called Paul, and Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Christ Jesus.

Unhappy Endings in the Bible

Shiloh was later abandoned by GOD, but Shiloh is not in the category of Sodom and Gomorrah, or Judas, or Saul, or King Saul. Shiloh is probably in the category of Solomon, who later sinned but had so much significance in his life. Shiloh is significant to Faith and encouragement to pray because it was where Hannah, barren for years, got her breakthrough – in the place of prayer.

Read Also: Should you pray for your enemies to die? RCCG, MFM & Daddy Freeze

Sodom and Gomorrah had nothing significant for them, before they were destroyed. King Saul did not kill Goliath, or have great feats. Saul came to repentance,

Apostle Paul. Judas did not, so there is little inducement to use any of those names in contemporary Christianity, but Shiloh was a place of testimony that lead to the Great Prophet, Samuel, so naming a program after Shiloh has ties to the testimony of Hannah, not their latter sin. Same goes for Solomon, Samson, etc. in the Bible. Shiloh is thus a place of significance.

Read Also: Fela Kuti, Daddy Freeze, Dangote Analyst, RCCG and Development

Daddy Freeze on Internet Fraud

Daddy Freeze Tweeted “Agreed.... But we need proof before anyone is ‘condemned’. Also, the crackdown on religious Yahoo boys also has to commence. If Paul Kagame could do it in Rwanda why not here in Nigeria?”

Daddy Freeze said he wants evidence before condemnation of internet fraudsters, after law enforcement official reportedly raided a nightclub, super smart! Evidence on what everyone can see, the exotic cars, the champagne showers displayed on social media, the women who follow them, etc. He wants evidence, seen in reports and reports of how many have added evil for efficient outputs of their fraud.

Keep looking.

Some countries are so corrupt, others have routine pockets of violence, but many of them have far better international reputation than Nigeria, because why? Internet fraud!

He also said Government should crack down on religious yahoo boys. What does this even mean? A sympathizer of internet fraudsters, who asked for donations to his online church, writing, “By gifts, I mean things like smartphones for transmission, laptops, WiFi modems etc! NOT CARS, HOUSES OR DESIGNER CLOTHES.”

Donate Laptops and modems, really! Maybe for his internet fraud protégés, who knows?

So assuming government arrest Pastors, electricity will appear, roads will be good, poverty will disappear, asylum seekers abroad will be reduce, there will be security and safety, there will be quality public health, there will be employment, there will be cheap housing, businesses will flourish, Nigeria will suddenly become developed. OK.

Read Also: Nigeria 2019: Buhari, lazy youths, Daddy Freeze and tithes

On Church Crackdown by President Kagame in Rwanda

From The Associated Press, “President Paul Kagame has said he was shocked by the high number of churches in this small East African country. "700 churches in Kigali?" he said of houses of worship in the nation's capital in March. "Are these boreholes (deep wells) that give people water? I don't think we have as many boreholes. Do we even have as many factories? This has been a mess!”

Read Also: Daddy Freeze!! 'Pastor Adeboye and RCCG should provide Electricity to Nigeria'

AP also reported, “The new legislation would require pastors to have a theology degree before they start their own churches so that they teach correct doctrine, said those familiar with the discussions. The aim is to regulate the Pentecostal churches that often spring up under leaders who claim to have received a call to preach. Not everyone, however, has the money for such a degree, some observers have said.”

Some of the issues the government had with Churches were noise, hygiene, paucity of parking spaces and safety standards. OK.

President Kagame has been president of Rwanda since 2000, but “He was considered Rwanda's de facto leader when he served as Vice President and Minister of Defence from 1994 to 2000”. Elections there are not exactly fair. According to NYTimes, “Still, the results also punctuated the glaring absence of a viable opposition in Rwanda. Dissenting views are frequently silenced; the lopsidedness of the result of the Friday votes giving Mr. Kagame a third seven-year term; Rwanda President’s Lopsided Re-election Is Seen as a Sign of Oppression.”

Pre-election op-ed, NYTimes also, “There is an election in Rwanda on Friday [August, 4, 2017], but its outcome already is nearly certain: President Paul Kagame will win a third seven-year term. Elections there are not a contest for power. They are the ritual confirmation of the power in place”

“Mr. Kagame wasn’t supposed to run this time because he would be coming up against the two-term limit set by the Constitution. But in 2015 the government proposed an amendment and had it sanctioned in a referendum (roundly criticized by human rights groups), opening the way for Mr. Kagame to stand for re-election this year — and again until 2034.”

“Whatever one thinks of these issues, however, everyone should be concerned that the Kagame government has been fudging, hiding or selectively presenting the raw facts of its economic record. Rwanda may be forgoing democracy for development only to wind up with no democracy and far less development than many think.”

It is Government’s responsibility to build boreholes and enable businesses to create factories, after great data from studies, not Churches. Just like press freedoms are questionable in the country, now religious freedoms, OK.

Churches are not a hindrance to development for any government that knows what they’re doing. But if they don’t, they can use Churches as an excuse – maybe – because Churches are a threat to their power, who knows?

There are several countries in Africa far, far better than Rwanda, and hopefully the government’s Church hate works out for them, so it turns them from a landlocked to a country to one with many seaports, and also makes them to continue hosting conferences or attend abroad, in a country where, maybe, no Nigerian goes to seek asylum. Who knows?

Read Also: Daddy Freeze, Benue killings, Nigerians asylum and national development

How could Africa Develop, with all these faulty thinking?

Sub-Saharan Africa is sore underdeveloped, it is such a shame. The worst parts sometimes are scrimpy thinking, solving non-problems, fighting the wrong enemies and assumption of, if we did this, that would happen, etc.

Governments in many African countries seem useless to useful development. What they bear are similar drama and stories, worthless projects, and news without substance. If people find hope in Christianity, allow them, it is their business and their concern. If they are not a problem to ‘legitimate’ laws, do not out of hate, conjure stupidities to shred them.

There are a few rotten apples in Christianity, but they should not be used to judge the whole. The same complain against racism where a race is judged by their worst examples, seems to apply in these cases.

Governments should build boreholes, incentivize businesses and develop their countries not lame excuses. The Church will prevail; in spite of those who attack them in Nigeria, Rwanda or anywhere else.

Daddy Freeze Should Immigrate to Rwanda, their President will like him

Daddy Freeze hates the Church, he has no ideas. Everything he posts is suggested to him, he says gods of men, that phrase has been in use for years. He posted Obama’s profile to attack Chimamanda, someone did that about 22 hours before him on Twitter but he stole and amplified it. He says Nigeria can’t raise a trophy; the hashtag is dead, lonely and won’t trend.

He compares girlfriends just to insert himself in what’s trending. He has no suggestions, adds nothing to knowledge. Maybe he’s so empty. Maybe he’s crying for help but no one can see it because of his noise. Maybe he’s a tool and he doesn’t know it. Maybe he only discovered he has had nothing to show for his four decades of life, but needs an affirmation. Maybe his time slot diminished at the waning radio he works and has nothing else to fill it with, except to attack Churches. Maybe Daddy Freeze is fed up of life, who knows?

Written by Nneka Okumazie.

Twitter/IG: Okumazie