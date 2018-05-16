There is a small chance that the attacks by Daddy Freeze against Redeem Church and their lead Pastor, Adeboye, were politically permitted.

news

It is possible, in Nigeria, to caution without sounding like suppression of free speech, but still, they did not.

How?

There is a small group of powerful politicians in Nigeria, whom at the height of Daddy Freeze’s tithes fame, could have told him to cut if off, or cautioned him to stick strictly with attacks on doctrine, not conflating the role of the government for the role of the Church.

For whatever reason, a Pastor in RCCG Church, Osinbajo, was chosen as running mate to then candidate Buhari, when victory was aloof.

They won, to the surprise of many. And what was a move to give it a whirl – became national power.

Thereon, the Church sort of became a political reference, and – through that senior government official, the Church could be in opposition, or in agreement with whatever was going on.

Because of the way Nigeria is run, it is possible some people, at times, did not get their way with the VP for certain expectations, and were disappointed. Who knows?

And how should they get at the VP, or the Church except to permit total criticisms that can never be traced to the corridors of power. Who knows?

So all of a sudden a Church that had been growing and doing great all along got caught up in heavy criticism, lifting off from tithes.

Policy Debates

Assuming a radio presenter somewhere attacks the government [federal, state, or local] with the fervidness of Daddy Freeze against Redeem, it is not so certain there will not be pressure to fire that presenter; some governments may go the extra mile to find a reason to suspend the broadcasting license. Though there are paper columnists who do similar stuff, they seem limited on personal attacks, but focus on policy.

Going after, just about, anything RCCG, their Pastor, and the members, is beyond ethical.

Unfortunately for Daddy Freeze and his supporters [salient & latent], blaming the Church for the responsibility of the government quickly doused foolishness with the cause, and the attention he had – waned. Some news media have chosen to ignore him and his social media posts. And in his own game of attention, he faded away.

In the battlefield of knowledge, parties can strictly debate policy, strictly debate the law, strictly debate science, strictly debate economics, etc. Personal matters and out of topic points, are off-limits; only those who know they would lose always veer into personal matters or other areas to hurt the other party, and most times – they end up losing.

Daddy Freeze, the tithes famous huckster has now become a problem for everybody, not just Churches and Pastors, but to governments, Islam and Muslims, his radio station, conferences he attends, and anything he uses as an example.

When he says Churches, some people now say Mosques. When he says poverty, some people answer –government corruption. When he says too many Churches, some people say northern poverty has nothing to do with Churches; the North should have shown the South an example of success without Churches. When he says pay tithes to the poor, some people ask, who should banks pay opaque charges and deductions to? When he goes to a conference to discuss social media, the event quickly goes off the rails to tithes, and he’s booed, becoming a waste of space.

Maybe there was sweetness about him but it has become sour. Elections are near, Daddy Freeze will become irrelevant, but most of what he had sown would shift to governments and whatever is ahead for the nation. People know the government has done nothing, and blaming the Church is a drunken moment everyone is having, but would be back at the obvious after the hangover.

Those people everyone recently loved to criticize and hate will emerge from this and those who could have cautioned Daddy Freeze early on would wish they did. Who knows?

Written By Nneka Okumazie

Twitter/IG: Okumazie