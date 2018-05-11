Great getaways in Lagos and Port Harcourt to be won by active Pulse Blogger contributors.

news

Pulse Bloggers summer getaway challenge in Two cities.

Summer getaway 2018.

Exciting locations for contributors plus a partner.

This summer,Pulse Bloggers is offering two getaway promotions for contributory bloggers within and outside lagos.

Lagos.

A Day out at the adventurous membership Pop Beach Club in Ilashe,lagos.

One of the best kept secrets in Lagos. take a serene boat ride along the coastline of Lagos,passing the Apapa Port, Ogogoro Island, Tincan Port, Snake Island, Inagbe Resort until you arrive at the serene Ilashe environment.

Enjoy the best of nature and full relaxation 20 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Lagos.

Port Harcourt.

Two (2) Pulse Bloggers and a guest get to spend two nights at the Novotel Port Harcourt, including free breakfast.

The hotel offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience for your visit to the Garden City.

Featuring outdoor pool with lounge chairs and a business center, facilities include restaurant, bar, laundry service, parking and fitness center.

Free Wi-Fi access is available and it's conveniently situated only 20 minutes from the Airport and golf course.

Bloggers must submit a minimum of 4(four) published Articles in the months of May and June and the highest combined viewed articles shall emerge challenge winners.

Why not join the Pulse Bloggers community? Send an enquiry mail to bloggers@pulse.ng