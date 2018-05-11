Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Pulse Bloggers Summer 2018 Challenge

Bloggers Rewards Pulse Bloggers Summer 2018 Challenge

Great getaways in Lagos and Port Harcourt to be won by active Pulse Blogger contributors.

  • Published:
Pop Beach club retreat. play

Pop Beach club retreat.

(Pulse.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pulse Bloggers summer getaway challenge in Two cities.

Summer getaway 2018.

Exciting locations for contributors plus a partner.

This summer,Pulse Bloggers is offering two getaway promotions for contributory bloggers within and outside lagos.

Read Also: 2018 Valentine challenge winners emerge.

Lagos.

A Day out at the adventurous membership Pop Beach Club in Ilashe,lagos.

One of the best kept secrets in Lagos. take a serene boat ride along the coastline of Lagos,passing the Apapa Port, Ogogoro Island, Tincan Port, Snake Island, Inagbe Resort until you arrive at the serene Ilashe environment.

Pop Beach Club, Ilashe, Lagos play

Pop Beach Club, Ilashe, Lagos

(Discover Beautiful Lagos)

 

Enjoy the best of nature and full relaxation 20 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Lagos.

Read Also: 5 best beach hotels in Lagos

Port Harcourt.

Two (2) Pulse Bloggers and a guest get to spend two nights at the Novotel Port Harcourt, including free breakfast.

The hotel offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience for your visit to the Garden City.

Novotel Port Harcourt play

Novotel Port Harcourt

(SpeakLikeAPro.org)

Featuring outdoor pool with lounge chairs and a business center, facilities include restaurant, bar, laundry service, parking and fitness center.

Free Wi-Fi access is available and it's conveniently situated only 20 minutes from the Airport and golf course.

Not just for those in Lagos alone. play

Not just for those in Lagos alone.

(Pulse.ng)

Bloggers must submit a minimum of 4(four) published Articles in the months of May and June and the highest combined viewed articles shall emerge challenge winners.

Why not join the Pulse Bloggers community? Send an enquiry mail to bloggers@pulse.ng

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze!! 'Pastor Adeboye and RCCG should provide Electricity to...bullet
2 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
3 Skin Care Tips 14 Home Remedies That Cure Pimples Fast bullet

Related Articles

Movie Review 'Alexandra' hangs a huge question mark on the reality of our online life
Event fun with Sunny Anderson at the GT Bank food and drink fair
Commentary Towards developing a coping mechanism in Nigeria
Nigeria Fela Kuti, Daddy Freeze, Dangote Analyst, RCCG and Development
Skin Care Tips 14 Home Remedies That Cure Pimples Fast 
Political Commentary President Buhari should have been impeached a long time ago
Relationships Do good girls also finish last? [Part 1]
Relationships The best man
Faith & Belief Your affirmations confirms your miracles
Short Story A little drop of mercy

Bloggers

He didn’t allow emotions show on his face, least the few men he had on his hands gave up.
Short Story Finding fate
Hope is not lost.
Do good girls also finish last? [Part 3] – Hope is not lost for good girls
Halo Makeup Tutorial
Vlog Makeup Series Halo makeup look
Why you need digital marketing.
Entrepreneur Why you need digital marketing as a small business owner