5 best beach hotels in Lagos

5 best beach hotels in Lagos

From Ilashe and Ibeche to Victoria Island, here are the best beach hotels in Lagos.

The most beautiful beach hotels in Lagos offer you a chance to bask in the sunshine and forget about the stress of everyday life.

Pack your bikinis and soak up the picturesque coastal views at these upscale Nigerian resorts, where private beaches and water sports ensure that the entire family can enjoy a fantastic beach getaway. From Ilashe and Ibeche to Victoria Island, here are the best beach hotels in Lagos.

1. La Campagne Tropicana

play

La Campagne Tropicana is a quiet and serene place for those who wish to stay away from the bustling of the city. The views are simply iconic with the gentle romantic reflection of the setting of the sun upon the calm Atlantic Ocean.

The resort combines an African themed hospitality with modern luxury.

2. Inagbe Resort

Inagbe Grand Resorts and Leisure play

Inagbe Grand Resorts and Leisure

(inagbegrandresorts)

 

The pictorial landscapes, exotic beaches and superlative hospitality of the luxury resort of Inagbe can be a perfect “check-in”.

Couples on romantic getaways will be enthused about trying out the adventures this golden resort has on offer.

Situated off the coast of Lagos in Festac and surrounded by undulating sand dunes and trees all around, this ocean resort gives a nice soothing experience and has over 40 rooms.

3. JayBee Beach Camp

play

Nestled along the unspoiled Atlantic Ocean on the beautiful and alluring Tarkwa Bay is Jay Bee Beach Camp.

This place is bordered by two breathtaking beaches and accessible in just 15 minutes via a boat ride from Ikoyi or Victoria Island.

Enjoy camping on a wooden platform, which includes a private balcony with a fireplace and a spectacular view of the ocean.

Escape to nature in luxury, listen to the uninterrupted sounds of the breeze and feel the gentle waves of the ocean.

4. Kamp Ikare Beach Resort

play

 

Enjoy a relaxable night in a Moroccan-styled room located on the Penthouse floor of the Kamp House. They function as a well-furnished lounge space for relaxation.

Chill with bae on their Kamp Kot which functions as a simple makeshift sleep pod. A day on the beach or a night in one of their fully air-conditioned and well-furnished bungalows at Kamp Ikare is an awesome beach experience that will never be forgotten. If you are staying overnight, breakfast will be provided for you and you will get home cooked lunch during the day.

5. Pop Beach

 

Enjoy the super colourful 'pop culture' vibe of the decor of Pop Beach and the countless activities (surfing, volleyball, kayaking, hiking etc) they have to offer.

It's your ultimate get away from the hustle that is Lagos.

