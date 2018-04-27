Home > Sports > Football >

Port Harcourt to host Nigeria Vs DR Congo

Super Eagles Port Harcourt to host Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick has reached an agreement with Rivers State Governor, Wike.

Super Eagles play Port Harcourt to host Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo (Twitter)
Port Harcourt will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria friendly game against DR Congo in May.

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles will play one friendly game at home against DR Congo on Monday, May 28.

Super Eagles play Nigeria will face DR Congo on Monday, May 28 (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Uyo in Akwa Ibom State has been the home of the Super Eagles in recent years but the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have reached an agreement with the Rivers State Government to host the May friendly game at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Home everywhere in Nigeria

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike had a meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, April 26 where an agreement was reached.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr was also at the meeting.

We are playing on the 28th of May, 2018 against the Democratic Republic of Congo. After the match, the Rivers State Governor will host the two teams to a dinner”, Pinnick is quoted by the Nations Newspaper.

Everywhere is home to the Super Eagles.  Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Kano, Kaduna or Minna. They are Super Eagles of Nigeria and every part is integral to the development of football.”

Crowd at the Adokiye Amiesimaka for Nigeria Vs Swaziland play The Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium lasted hosted the Super Eagles in (Twitter/Brila FM)

 

The Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium last hosted the Super Eagles in November 2015, in a 2-0 win over Swaziland in the second leg of the second preliminary round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Moses Simon and Efe Ambrose were scored for the Super Eagles who were then under Sunday Oliseh.

