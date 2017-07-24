Home > Celebrities >

Wale :  Did American rapper really cut off his dreads?

Wale hints at a new phase in his life as he plans on doing away with his dreadlocks.

  • Published:
Wale without dreads. This picture was taken before the rapper became a star in America's Hip-Hop scene play

Wale without dreads. This picture was taken before the rapper became a star in America's Hip-Hop scene

(Twitter/)

Wale, American rapper of Nigerian heritage might have just done something drastic.

On his Instagram account yesterday, Sunday, July 23, 2017, Wale shared a photo of a barber about to cut his locks. Wale had a blank face in the picture.

"Man idk what I'm doin but I know I need to make changes .. find my happiness , could this be phase one?" he wrote in the caption. Wale also signified that he might be leaving social media for a while. He said that Insecure creator and actress Issa Rae inspired this change in him. "I'll be leaving you guys for a while.. my friend @issarae says it's time to change up .. my man @renaldowilliams says it's time.."

Did Wale do the unthinkable? play

(Instagram/Wale )

 

Wale sometimes cuts across as a controversial figure on social media. He is known for having heated arguments with people on Twitter. Wale is also infamous for handling criticism. His last album 'Shine' received negative reviews.

What's Wale without his dreads? play

(dayandadream)

Off his last album, Wale released a music video titled 'Bad Girl' featuring Nigerian music stars Davido and Olamide. Wale is known for his frequent collaboration with Nigerian acts such as Wizkid, Reekado Banks and others.

He also visits the country frequently. In 2015 he released a documentary titled 'Mo Wa Lati' in conjunction with Revolt TV.

The documentary focuses on his 2014 trip to Nigeria and his attempt at visiting members of his extended family. 

Busta Rhymes without his dreadlocks play

(XXL )

 

Wale won't be the first rapper to cut his dreadlocks. In 2006 he cut his signature locks just before he released his album The Big Bang on Interscope.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

