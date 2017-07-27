MaiSaa :  Alternative beauty Spa set to launch in Lagos

Home > Beauty >

MaiSaa Beauty Spa is set to officially throw open its doors in Lagos! Get a scoop on the beauty treatments they offer.

MaiSaa Beauty Spa is set to officially throw open its doors in Lagos on Sunday, 30th July.

The beauty spa is an alternative Northern traditional spa that offers ancient methods of beauty treatments.

Offering services including Northern/traditional beauty regimens like Dukhaan/Duhrot (smoke bath), Dilka/Kruhkum (Turmeric scrub) as well a beauty treatments performed on brides, beauty and wellness enthusiasts are invited for a good time of experiential treatments, finger foods and bubbly as the spa launches in Lagos.

The spa is owned by Hadeeza Maina who doubles as the creative director who decided to offer the Northern beauty treatment after being brought up in the North with access to these traditional treatments that work wonders.

MaiSaa Beauty Spa play

MaiSaa Beauty Spa set to launch in Lagos

 

She shares the treatments work "on any woman who is interested in looking and feeling beautiful inside and out the old-fashioned way" while revealing "Maisaa was borne out of the need to share the Northern Nigerian age long beauty secrets to other parts of the world".

The Spa offers services including:

Traditional Beauty Regimens like Dukhaan/Duhrot (Smoke bath): A private beauty ritual using incense laced smoke to detoxify the skin also leaving it perfumed for days. This treat detoxifies and perfumes the body and also tightens the private areas of a woman.

Dilka/Kruhkum (Turmeric scrub): Dilka is a northern traditional scrub that leaves the skin exfoliated, soft, glowing and fragranced. DILKA and KRUHKUM constitute a major part of “gyran jiki” (beautification phase of wedding preparations).

Halawa (Sugar waxing/ Body Sugaring): This traditional sugar recipe is one of the most ancient forms of hair removal. The removal is gentle yet exfoliating treatment that leaves your skin smooth and sweet after the process.

Creative director MaiSaa Beauty Spa; Hadiza Maina play

Creative director MaiSaa Beauty Spa; Hadiza Maina

 

Lalle (Henna/Mehndi): An ancient form of body adornment, henna art is a cultural practice. Henna tattooing is used as a popular form of expressions for luck and happiness and can be found in many ceremonial practices, including marriages, births and Blessings.

Other services the spa offers include customized treatments for brides, Post baby care treatments aimed at looking after new mums.

Details:

Date: Sunday, 30th of July

Venue: Mai Saa Spa, 30 Providence Street off 2nd roundabout, Lekki Phase 1

Time: 2pm - 6pm

