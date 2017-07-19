Ibidunni Ighodalo :  Beauty queen, daughter is stunning in new photos

Ibidunni Ighodalo and daughter Keke looks amazing in new photos to mark her birthday today 19th July 2017.

The beauty queen, event entrepreneur and her daughter were styled in stunning looks for the photoshoot done by celebrity photographer TY Bello.

The dreamy shoot had Pastor Ituah Ighodalo's wife and CEO of Elizabeth R and her daughter in pink empire waist dresses with both wearing hair in a cute pouf updo.

ALSO READ: Chika Ike releases beautiful photos for 'African Diva' 3 campaign

The mother-daughter duo struck playful poses, playful teasing each other in the shoot.

Check out the dreamy shoot.