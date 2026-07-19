VIDEO: Moment South African reporter was robbed live on air

Watch the moment South African reporter on SABC News got robbed on live TV.

Watch the moment South African reporter on SABC News got robbed on live TV.

A South African television reporter has recounted the terrifying moment armed robbers stormed his live broadcast location, stealing phones and broadcast equipment just as he was preparing to deliver the news.

A video captured the moment armed robbers disrupted a South African TV crew at a live broadcast location.

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The reporter said the attackers stole several mobile phones and a laptop used for the broadcast.

He recalled initially thinking one of the men was simply interrupting him before realising it was an armed robbery.

No injuries were reported, while authorities are investigating the incident.

A South African television reporter has recounted the terrifying moment he and members of his news crew were robbed by armed men at their live broadcast location, in an incident captured on video that has since gone viral on social media.

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The footage shows the broadcast being abruptly disrupted as the crew is confronted by the suspects, forcing them to abandon their assignment.

Speaking after the incident, the reporter said he had just completed an earlier bulletin and was preparing for another live broadcast when the robbers struck.

"I was literally seconds before going on air for the seven o'clock bulletin. I'd just done one at half past six," he said.

According to him, he was speaking on his mobile phone with the programme's executive producer about the upcoming live segment when one of the suspects approached him.

Video: The moment a South African SABC news reporter was robbed live on air 🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/5pmcDxE8SF — Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) July 17, 2026

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"I was confused because I was the only one with the light on. Everybody else was outside the area being lit. Then this person came looking for a phone," he recalled.

The journalist said he initially refused to hand over his phone because he did not immediately realise he was being robbed.

"So I wasn't giving him the phone. Then he calls the other one who has a gun," he said.

He explained that a colleague urged him to cooperate after seeing the armed suspect.

"Sophie screamed, 'Just give him the phone.' So I gave him the phone."

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According to the reporter, the robbers made away with at least two or three mobile phones belonging to members of the crew, including his own, as well as the laptop being used to manage the live broadcast connection with the station's satellite news gathering (DSNG) van.

"They took about two or three phones... and the laptop that we were using to do the crossing linked to the DSNG van, and they just disappeared," he said.