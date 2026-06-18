'Sex workers must go' — Enugu women protest, accuse sex workers of snatching husbands, sons (see full details)
Women in Elugwu Akwu, Enugu State, staged a protest against commercial sex workers in their community.
The protesters accused sex workers of luring husbands and sons and contributing to the breakdown of marriages.
Viral videos showed women carrying placards with messages demanding the removal of sex workers from the area.
The protest has generated mixed reactions on social media, with debates over responsibility and the root causes of the issue.
A group of women in Enugu State has taken to the streets to protest against the growing presence of commercial sex workers in their community, accusing them of destroying marriages and luring away their husbands and sons.
The women, who were seen in a viral video circulating on social media, marched through parts of Elugwu Akwu community carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding the removal of sex workers from the area.
In the video, the protesters expressed frustration over what they described as the increasing activities of commercial sex workers in the community, alleging that the situation was negatively affecting families and relationships.
WATCH: ‘End Ashawo, End Nkpuru Mmiri’ — Angry Enugu Women Protest, Accuse Sex Workers Of Taking Over Husbands, Sons— SaharaTV (@SaharaTV_) June 18, 2026
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Some of the placards carried messages such as "Sex workers must go" and "End prostitution in Elugwu Akwu," reflecting the women's demands for action.
The protesters claimed that many married men and young men in the area had become heavily involved with the sex workers, leading to strained family relationships and marital problems.
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According to the women, the situation has become a growing concern within the community, prompting them to publicly voice their grievances and call for intervention.
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"We are tired. They have taken our husbands and sons," one of the women was heard saying during the protest.
The demonstration quickly drew attention online, with many social media users sharing clips of the protest and expressing mixed reactions.
While some supported the women and argued that the increasing presence of commercial sex workers could have social consequences for families and communities, others questioned whether the women were addressing the root causes of the problem.
Several commentators argued that married men and young adults should be held responsible for their own choices rather than placing the blame solely on sex workers.
Others suggested that community leaders and relevant authorities should focus on broader issues such as unemployment, poverty and social welfare, which are often linked to the growth of commercial sex work.
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As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the Enugu State Government or security agencies regarding the protest.
The incident has nevertheless sparked conversations online about the impact of commercial sex work on families, personal responsibility and the social challenges facing many communities across Nigeria.