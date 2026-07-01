Yoruba Nollywood actor who claimed he was pressured to join occult groups to stay famous is dead at 66

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado, has died at 66 after a brief illness.

The actor was known for classic Yoruba films and once said he rejected pressure to join alleged occult groups in order to remain successful in the industry.

Adeshina later left mainstream Nollywood to focus on Christian ministry and faith-based filmmaking.

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Taiwo Adeshina, the veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor widely known by his stage name Elegbeje Ado, has died at the age of 66 following a brief illness.

His passing on Monday, June 29, was confirmed by fellow actor Adekunle Afod in a tribute shared on Instagram.

"We regret to announce the passing of one of the legends of the Yoruba Nollywood industry, Baba Elegbeje Ado. Your immense contribution to the growth of Yoruba cinema, your talent, and the joy you brought to countless lives will never be forgotten," Adekunle wrote.

Taiwo Adeshina

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Adeshina spent more than two decades building a career in Yoruba cinema, becoming one of its most recognisable faces through his portrayals of kings, chiefs, community elders and other figures rooted in Yoruba tradition and history.

His command of the language and his ability to inhabit culturally significant roles made him a consistent presence in epic and historical productions throughout his career.

His stage name, Elegbeje Ado, was taken directly from one of his most celebrated film roles, a character so closely associated with him that it eventually became how the industry and his fans referred to him entirely. His most celebrated works include the classic films Ageku Abela and Oko Abiku.

Movie still for Egberun Odun

In a candid interview on actor Kunle Afod's YouTube channel, Adeshina once spoke openly about the pressures he faced at the height of his fame, claiming he was encouraged by people within the industry to join occult groups as a condition for sustained success.

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He said he declined, citing his Christian faith as the reason he walked away from those conversations entirely.

That faith would eventually reshape the final chapter of his career. In 2025, Adeshina stepped back from mainstream Nollywood to focus on Christian ministry, combining pastoral work with a new focus on faith-based filmmaking.

Movie poster for his first gospel production, Egberun Odun

His first gospel production, Egberun Odun, meaning One Thousand Years, marked the beginning of that transition and signalled a deliberate shift in what he wanted his work to represent.

He is remembered by colleagues as a performer who brought dignity and cultural depth to every role he took on, and as someone who ultimately chose conviction over industry pressure at a time when the stakes were high.

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