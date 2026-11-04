Nigeria commits to expand eye care to 25 million people and accelerate universal health coverage

The Federal Government of Nigeria, alongside its partners, has announced a major commitment to strengthen eye health services and advance progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

By 2030, the initiative aims to reach more than 25 million vulnerable Nigerians through expanded access to equitable, high-quality eye care, enabling more people to fully participate in education, work and community life.

The commitment was announced at the Global Summit for Eye Health, hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, co-hosted by the Governments of Bangladesh, Guyana, Ireland and Nigeria, in technical collaboration with the World Health Organisation and convened by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

Nigeria is advancing efforts to reduce avoidable vision loss by integrating Primary Eye Care (PEC) into Primary Health Care (PHC), building the capacity of frontline health workers, and expanding access to essential services for women, older people and underserved communities, including those in rural and hard-to-reach areas, where access to eye care services can be limited.

Under the commitment, Nigeria will: Fully integrate Primary Eye Care into Primary Health Care services nationwide, bringing essential eye care closer to communities, Train 10,000 primary health care workers in eye care, strengthening their capacity to identify common eye conditions and support timely referral for treatment, Distribute 5 million pairs of ready-made reading spectacles, improving access to affordable solutions for people with near-vision difficulties, Provide 25,000 fully subsidised cataract surgeries helping more Nigerians access sight-restoring treatment regardless of their ability to pay, Increase the active eye care workforce by 20%, strengthening the health workforce available to deliver essential eye care services, and Increase Nigeria's Effective Cataract Surgical Coverage (eCSC) by 30 percentage points by 2030.

The commitment, jointly submitted by multiple partners including Sightsavers and Christian Blind Mission, builds on Nigeria's existing eye health strategy and recognises that avoidable vision loss remains a significant health, social and economic challenge. In 2020, an estimated 24 million Nigerians were living with vision loss, while approximately 1.3 million people were blind.

According to the Value of Vision: The case for investing in eye health report on Vision Atlas, investing in eye health in Nigeria could deliver US$2.45 billion in economic benefits by 2030 from an investment of US$110 million, while improving educational outcomes, productivity, road safety and mental health. The analysis estimates that such investments could avert 13,590 cases of depression, prevent 56 traffic deaths, avoid 1,479 traffic injuries, and generate the equivalent of 70,641 additional years of learning.

Achieving these commitments will require sustained collaboration between government, development partners and organisations working on the ground to expand access to eye care. Their ongoing programmes demonstrate how partnerships can strengthen service delivery, reach underserved communities and translate national priorities into tangible improvements in people's lives.

George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said: “For too long eye health has been treated as a footnote in the global development conversation. We must alter that paradigm because vision care is an economic accelerator… We cannot eradicate poverty, we cannot ensure inclusive education, and we cannot foster sustainable economic growth if a billion people are left in the dark, and the Value of Vision report shows what a modest investment can do. $71 billion over five years spent on six critical priorities would unlock $199 billion in economic benefits by 2030.”

Joy Shu'aibu, Country Director at Sightsavers, highlighted the importance of making essential eye care services accessible to all:

“Basic eye care support such as glasses, cataract surgery and treatment for trachoma or river blindness will make a difference to education, livelihood and independence. Our leaders have given us hope for a future where no one is left behind, regardless of income, gender, background or circumstances."

“We now need to make sure that becomes reality. No one organisation can do this alone. By working together, we can boost eye care services so that they reach far and wide. In a world of complex problems, eye care is an issue where we can transform lives now, whilst making a positive difference for future generations. An example of this collaborative approach is the Focus on Clear Vision project, supported by Sightsavers, government and other partners in Kebbi, Jigawa and Bauchi states. The initiative is helping school-aged children access essential eye care through vision screening and the provision of spectacles to those who need them. To date, the project has screened more than 1.5 million children and teachers and distributed over 33,000 pairs of glasses. Complementing these efforts, VisionSpring is supporting the Federal Ministry of Health's Jigi Bola initiative, which aims to integrate access to reading glasses into primary healthcare. Through training, technical assistance and the supply of affordable, fit-for-purpose eyeglasses, VisionSpring is helping strengthen the capacity of frontline health workers to deliver vision services."

Abimbola Ogundirahun, Country Manager, Vision Spring, Nigeria, said: “Eyeglasses are not a luxury. They are a powerful tool for improving livelihoods, independence and well-being. In Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health's Jigi Bola initiative is making reading glasses a routine part of primary health care, with VisionSpring supporting frontline health workers through CatalEYES training, technical assistance and a supply of affordable, fit-for-purpose eyeglasses. We will also continue expanding access through pharmacies, community services and transport partnerships. Our commitment to correct the vision of 2.8 million more people in Nigeria with eyeglasses by 2030 contributes to VisionSpring's global commitment to reach 20 million more people. By building demand, strengthening capacity and supporting the expansion of quality vision services through community systems, we will work with partners to accelerate access and close the clear vision gap in our lifetime”