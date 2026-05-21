What Quicteller Travel’s IATA approval signals for Africa’s travel payments

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Pulse Mix 16:01 - 21 May 2026
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What Quicteller Travel’s IATA approval signals for Africa’s travel payments
​Quickteller Travel, the travel-focused solution within the Quickteller ecosystem powered by Interswitch, has received certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), joining a global network of trusted travel service providers.

This milestone signals that the platform meets internationally recognised standards for financial accountability, operational reliability, and consumer protection.

In a continent where cross-border travel is growing rapidly, trust in digital payment platforms is as important as flights, hotels, or itineraries. For airlines, travel agencies, corporate organisations, and travellers alike, knowing that payments are secure, compliant, and seamless is essential.

Quickteller Travel’s IATA approval demonstrates that African-built technology can deliver on these expectations, providing a reliable and internationally compliant solution.

Quickteller Travel provides seamless payments, ticketing, and travel itinerary. Frequent business travellers, leisure explorers, and corporate travel managers alike can now enjoy smoother, faster, and more predictable travel experiences. The certification enables deeper airline integrations, expanded inventory access, and more efficient reconciliation processes, translating into tangible benefits for every user.

For businesses and SMEs, managing travel across multiple countries can be challenging. Quickteller Travel’s IATA certification strengthens its ability to support corporate travel with transparency, reliability, and alignment with international best practices.

It also facilitates more seamless engagement with airlines, travel agents, and other stakeholders across Africa, ensuring that operations remain efficient and compliant at scale.

This achievement is also a vote of confidence in Africa’s capacity to innovate at scale. By meeting rigorous international standards, Quickteller Travel sets a benchmark for other African technology platforms, proving that locally developed solutions can compete on the world stage while addressing the unique needs of the continent.

Building on Interswitch’s two decades of leadership in secure digital payments, Quickteller Travel combines trusted infrastructure with a travel-focused platform that African travellers and businesses can rely on, both locally and across borders. The IATA certification strengthens this promise, positioning the solution as a dependable partner in the rapidly evolving African travel ecosystem.

As Africa’s travel industry continues to grow and integrate more deeply with the global market, Quickteller Travel’s milestone highlights the continent’s ability to deliver secure, reliable, and globally competitive travel payment solutions.

For travellers, businesses, and industry partners, it sets a new standard for trust, efficiency, and connectivity, showing that African technology is increasingly shaping the future of international travel payments.

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