What If Insurance Could Be part of a Self-Care Routine?

What If Insurance Could Be part of a Self-Care Routine?

What if Insurance could be part of a self-care routine?

What if self-care was not just the spa session on a Friday evening? What if it were the decision that protected her peace of mind before the crisis ever arrived?

Mosunmola is up at 5 a.m. By 9am, she has answered 47 emails. She runs a team, manages a household, closes deals, and still finds time to show up fully for everyone who needs her.

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She is the modern Nigerian female executive, and somewhere between her morning affirmations and her evening skincare routine, she has convinced herself that taking care of herself is a luxury she can afford to postpone.

But what if self-care was not just the spa session on a Friday evening? What if it was the decision that protected her peace of mind before the crisis ever arrived?

The wellness industry has done a beautiful job teaching women to invest in themselves: jade rollers, therapy sessions, silent retreats, green juices, gluten and dairy-free meals. But there is a glaring gap in that conversation, one of financial and protective self-care.

Heirs Insurance Group and United Capital set out to bridge at the Yoga and Money Meet Up

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That gap is exactly what Heirs Insurance Group and United Capital set out to bridge at the Yoga and Money Meet Up, a gathering that was deliberately, unapologetically both. On one side of the room, breathwork and movement. On the other hand, honest conversations about money, wealth preservation, and asset protection.

The event was built on a single premise: that the woman who can hold a warrior pose and a diversified portfolio is the same. Her body and her financial life are not separate wellness concerns. They belong in the same conversation.

The wellness industry has done a beautiful job teaching women to invest in themselves

Because here is what nobody tells you at the spa, inner peace is significantly harder to maintain when your car is stranded on the expressway at night, and you have no idea who to call.

Imagine having a flat tyre on Third Mainland Bridge at 10 p.m., a fender-bender on Lekki-Epe Expressway in the middle of a board call, or an accident in traffic that leaves your car undrivable and your schedule in pieces. We do not pray for it, but life happens.

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If these moments happen, the emotional and mental toll they extract is rarely discussed: the calls to mechanics who don't show up, the haggling with strangers that pop out of hidden corners when you are already late and exhausted, and the indignity of not knowing who to call or what to do while cars honk around you.

That toll is a wellness issue. And it deserves a wellness solution.

HerMotor by Heirs General Insurance is a direct response to the realities of the modern-day ambitious Nigerian woman

HerMotor by Heirs General Insurance is a direct response to the realities of the modern-day ambitious Nigerian woman. A special comprehensive motor insurance designed specifically for women on the move, HerMotor offers comprehensive motor coverage against accidents, fire, theft, and other unplanned incidents causing loss to the owner’s car.

A unique benefit is the 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for policyholders during car breakdowns arising from accidents or mechanical faults. This added service is offered through a dedicated partnership with AA Rescue, Nigeria’s foremost automotive service company.

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When your tyre blows on the way to a pitch, a rescue team is dispatched to your location. When an accident leaves your car undrivable on a dark stretch of road, the company arranges a tow, moving your car safely from the scene of the emergency to a place where it can be properly assessed and fixed. You are not left waiting alone, negotiating with strangers, or figuring out logistics while managing the adrenaline of what just happened.

You make one call. The rest is handled.

There are also rewards for just being a part of this community. The package comes with discounts across other self-care institutions that offer spa services, books, hotels, and more.

Women should consider this: making yourself untouchable to certain categories of crisis is one of the most powerful acts of self-love available to you. Not because you are afraid of the world, but because you respect your own time, energy, and peace enough to defend them.

So, the next time you are building your self-care routine, we would like to suggest you add a few lines:

✓ Moisturiser with SPF ✓ Therapy appointment ✓ Water intake goal ✓ HerMotor, because your peace of mind on the road is non-negotiable Insurance is also self-care. And you deserve both.