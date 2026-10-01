Nigeria’s 50th Independence Day celebration in Abuja was disrupted by deadly bomb explosions on October 1, 2010.

Nigeria’s 50th Independence Day celebration in Abuja was disrupted by deadly bomb explosions on October 1, 2010.

The Independence Day celebration that turned into tragedy: What happened in Abuja in 2010

16 years ago today, bombs tore through Abuja as Nigeria celebrated 50 years of independence, killing 12 people: What happened in 2010?

Nigeria's 50th Independence Day celebration in Abuja was disrupted by deadly explosions on October 1, 2010.

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A warning claiming explosives had been planted was sent to journalists shortly before the blasts.

Henry Okah was later convicted in South Africa over the Abuja bombing, while other alleged conspirators were prosecuted in Nigeria.

It’s October 1, 2010, in Abuja; the colours of the Nigerian flag surround you as the country celebrates 50 years of independence.

Eagle Square was packed with dignitaries, military personnel, children and guests from Nigeria and abroad.

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President Goodluck Jonathan attended the grand Golden Jubilee celebration, while soldiers marched, bands played, and an elaborate programme marked what was supposed to be one of Nigeria's biggest national celebrations.

Then, boom, explosions rocked the entire premise.

The blasts turned a day of celebration into a scene of confusion, smoke and panic, leaving people dead and dozens injured.

A few years later, the then-president, Goodluck Jonathan, would describe the October 1, 2010 bombing as "one of the darkest phases in the history of Nigeria.”

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A warning had come just before the explosions

Screenshot of the email journalists received from Jomo Gbomo warning of the impending bomb attack on October 1, 2010. SOURCE: OYINBO ONLINE

About an hour before the explosions, journalists received an email from a person identifying himself as Jomo Gbomo, the spokesman for the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).

The message warned that explosives had been planted around the Independence Day venue and urged people to leave the area. The warning specifically told people to keep away from vehicles and rubbish bins.

Security officials were therefore dealing with a potential attack even as the celebrations continued.They had already taken measures around the venue, including removing abandoned vehicles. But the attackers still managed to get explosives close to the celebration area.

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The first major explosion occurred outside the main celebration area. A second car bomb followed minutes later, apparently striking as emergency workers, police officers and other people rushed towards the first blast.

The explosions killed and injured people in the surrounding area, while another smaller blast was reported closer to Eagle Square. Contemporary accounts differed as authorities continued to establish the casualty figures.

Al Jazeera reported that at least 12 people were killed and 17 injured , while an early Guardian report put the confirmed death toll at eight .

Later court proceedings also produced different figures depending on whether they referred to victims who died at the scene, victims taken to particular hospitals or the overall casualties.

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President Jonathan was at Eagle Square

The attack happened while the country's political leadership was gathered nearby. Jonathan was inspecting a guard of honour when the explosions occurred.

President Goodluck Jonathan inspects the parade during Nigeria's 50th Independence anniversary celebrations at Eagle Square, Abuja, on October 1, 2010.

But despite the chaos unfolding just outside the security perimeter, the President was not evacuated.

He remained at Eagle Square, completing the review of the military parades and staying until the event concluded, while his traditional Independence Day broadcast had already aired to the nation earlier that morning.

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Even so, the celebration itself did not stop. Army bands continued performing, children continued with parts of the programme, and military displays went ahead. The extraordinary images of a national celebration continuing while an attack had just taken place nearby captured the strange reality of that Independence Day.

Military and paramilitary personnel march during Nigeria's 50th Independence anniversary celebration at Eagle Square, Abuja, on October 1, 2010.

For many Nigerians, October 1 was usually associated with speeches, parades, flags and celebrations. In Abuja that year, those familiar symbols of national pride were unfolding against the sound and aftermath of a bombing.

Why did anyone want to attack Independence Day?

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MEND Militants. Source: Premium Times.

The attack came at the end of a decade in which the Niger Delta had been consumed by militant activity. Groups including MEND had fought the Federal Government over oil revenues, environmental degradation and the treatment of communities in the oil-producing region.

Just a year earlier, the Federal Government had introduced an amnesty programme for militants who surrendered their weapons. The programme reduced violence in the Niger Delta and offered former fighters financial support, training and opportunities for reintegration.

The Independence Day bombing therefore represented a dramatic return of the conflict to the national stage.

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The group claiming responsibility presented the attack as a political statement, arguing that 50 years after independence, the grievances of the Niger Delta had not been resolved. But responsibility for the bombing quickly became contested.

MEND claimed the attack, but there were also denials and disagreements over whether the organisation's leadership had authorised it.

Jonathan said the bombings were carried out by terrorists rather than describing them simply as an operation by MEND, while Nigerian security officials pursued individuals they believed were connected to the plot.

The investigation eventually led to Henry Okah

Henry Okah was arrested in South Africa shortly after the Independence Day bombing and charged in connection with the attacks

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One of the most prominent names to emerge was Henry Okah, a senior figure associated with MEND who was living in South Africa.

Okah was arrested there shortly after the bombing and charged in connection with the attacks. He denied involvement.

His case eventually went before a South African court, where he was convicted in 2013 on terrorism-related charges connected to the Abuja and Warri bombings. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison, with part of the sentence specifically relating to the Abuja attack.

In the years that followed, other people accused of involvement were prosecuted in Nigeria. Edmund Ebiware, for example, was convicted over allegations that he had prior knowledge of the planned attack and failed to disclose the information to authorities. His conviction and life sentence were later considered on appeal.

The case against other alleged conspirators also continued for years. In 2018, a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Charles Okah and Obi Nwabueze to life imprisonment after finding them guilty in connection with the bombing.

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Court proceedings years later continued to revisit the victims and the evidence surrounding the attack.

The day Nigeria turned 50

The day Nigeria turned 50

Nigeria's Golden Jubilee was supposed to be a celebration of five decades of independence. Instead, October 1, 2010, became a reminder that the country's political and security problems had not disappeared simply because the nation was marking an important anniversary.