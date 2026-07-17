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Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri inducted as LASTMA Special Marshal

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 10:38 - 17 July 2026
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Yinka Quadri inducted as LASTMA special marshal
Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has been inducted as a Special Marshal of LASTMA to support road safety advocacy and traffic compliance in Lagos State.
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  • Yinka Quadri was inducted as a LASTMA Special Marshal at the agency's Oshodi headquarters.

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  • LASTMA says the initiative promotes traffic discipline through influential public figures.

  • The veteran actor pledged to support road safety and public enlightenment campaigns.

  • Quadri thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and LASTMA officials for the honour.

Veteran Nollywood actor Olayinka Quadri, popularly known as Yinka Quadri, has been inducted as a Special Marshal of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) as part of the agency's efforts to promote traffic discipline and strengthen public participation in road safety campaigns. 

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The induction ceremony was held at LASTMA's headquarters in Oshodi, Lagos, where the agency's General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, decorated the actor and presented him with the official Special Marshal kit. 

According to LASTMA, the Special Marshal initiative is designed to engage influential members of society, including celebrities, community leaders and other stakeholders, to support the agency's campaign for improved traffic compliance, responsible road use and road safety awareness across Lagos State. 

With a career spanning several decades in the Nigerian film industry, Quadri is expected to use his platform to encourage motorists and residents to obey traffic regulations while supporting the agency's public enlightenment campaigns. 

Yinka Quadri inducted as LASTMA special marshal

Reacting to the honour, the actor described the appointment as both a recognition and a call to greater service.

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"I am deeply honoured by this prestigious recognition," Quadri said, thanking Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki for finding him worthy of the role. 

He added that the appointment was "not only a recognition of my commitment but also a call to serve with greater dedication, integrity and passion in promoting traffic management, road safety and public enlightenment across Lagos State," pledging to justify the confidence reposed in him. 

RELATED: Veteran Nollywood actress quit acting to raise her children, says she has no regrets

The induction comes as LASTMA continues to expand its community partnership initiatives, which seek to involve respected public figures in advocating safer driving habits and improved compliance with traffic laws in Lagos. The agency says collaboration with citizens and community stakeholders remains key to addressing traffic challenges in Nigeria's commercial capital. 

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