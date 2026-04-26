Nigerians Brace as New ‘Green Tax’ Targets SUVs and Luxury Vehicles from July

Nigeria will begin a 2%–4% green tax on vehicles with engines above 2,000cc from July 1, 2026, as part of fiscal reforms aimed at boosting revenue and reducing emissions.

Nigeria will introduce a 2%–4% green tax on vehicles above 2,000cc starting July 1, 2026.

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SUVs and luxury cars will be most affected, while smaller cars and EVs are exempt.

The policy is designed to raise revenue and reduce emissions.

Many Nigerians fear it will increase vehicle costs amid rising economic pressure.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to introduce a new “green tax” on vehicles with high-capacity engines, a move that is already stirring reactions among Nigerians concerned about rising living costs.

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Set to take effect on July 1, 2026, the policy will impose a 2% to 4% surcharge on vehicles with engine capacities of 2,000cc and above, directly impacting owners and buyers of larger cars, including SUVs and luxury vehicles.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Under the new structure, vehicles with engine capacities between 2,000cc and 3,999cc will attract a 2% levy, while those with 4,000cc and above will face a 4% charge. In contrast, smaller vehicles below the 2,000cc threshold will remain exempt, alongside mass transit buses, electric vehicles, and locally manufactured cars.

The policy forms part of Nigeria’s broader 2026 fiscal reforms, aimed at boosting government revenue while aligning with global environmental standards. By increasing the cost of owning high-engine vehicles, authorities hope to push consumers toward more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly options.

Government officials say the measure is not only about climate concerns but also about strengthening the country’s revenue base as Nigeria continues to grapple with fluctuating oil earnings. Expanding the tax net, they argue, is critical for economic stability.

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The green tax is also tied to a wider package of economic adjustments, including revised import duties and excise taxes, as the government seeks to modernize its fiscal framework and meet regional trade commitments.

To cushion the immediate impact, a 90-day grace period has been introduced, giving car dealers, importers, and prospective buyers time to adapt before full enforcement begins.

There are also questions about how effective the policy will be in achieving its environmental goals. Critics point out that Nigeria’s limited electric vehicle infrastructure and continued dependence on imported used cars could slow any meaningful shift toward cleaner transportation.

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