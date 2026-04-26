Advertisement

Nigerians Brace as New ‘Green Tax’ Targets SUVs and Luxury Vehicles from July

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 13:06 - 26 April 2026
Nigeria will begin a 2%–4% green tax on vehicles with engines above 2,000cc from July 1, 2026, as part of fiscal reforms aimed at boosting revenue and reducing emissions.
Advertisement

  • Nigeria will introduce a 2%–4% green tax on vehicles above 2,000cc starting July 1, 2026.

Advertisement

  • SUVs and luxury cars will be most affected, while smaller cars and EVs are exempt.

  • The policy is designed to raise revenue and reduce emissions.

  • Many Nigerians fear it will increase vehicle costs amid rising economic pressure.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to introduce a new “green tax” on vehicles with high-capacity engines, a move that is already stirring reactions among Nigerians concerned about rising living costs.

Advertisement

Set to take effect on July 1, 2026, the policy will impose a 2% to 4% surcharge on vehicles with engine capacities of 2,000cc and above, directly impacting owners and buyers of larger cars, including SUVs and luxury vehicles.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Under the new structure, vehicles with engine capacities between 2,000cc and 3,999cc will attract a 2% levy, while those with 4,000cc and above will face a 4% charge. In contrast, smaller vehicles below the 2,000cc threshold will remain exempt, alongside mass transit buses, electric vehicles, and locally manufactured cars.

The policy forms part of Nigeria’s broader 2026 fiscal reforms, aimed at boosting government revenue while aligning with global environmental standards. By increasing the cost of owning high-engine vehicles, authorities hope to push consumers toward more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly options.

Government officials say the measure is not only about climate concerns but also about strengthening the country’s revenue base as Nigeria continues to grapple with fluctuating oil earnings. Expanding the tax net, they argue, is critical for economic stability.

Advertisement

The green tax is also tied to a wider package of economic adjustments, including revised import duties and excise taxes, as the government seeks to modernize its fiscal framework and meet regional trade commitments.

To cushion the immediate impact, a 90-day grace period has been introduced, giving car dealers, importers, and prospective buyers time to adapt before full enforcement begins.

RELATED: ‘No airline will fly in Nigeria in 7 days’: Airline operators issue ultimatum on rising jet fuel cost

There are also questions about how effective the policy will be in achieving its environmental goals. Critics point out that Nigeria’s limited electric vehicle infrastructure and continued dependence on imported used cars could slow any meaningful shift toward cleaner transportation.

Advertisement

For many Nigerians, the timing of the tax adds to an already growing list of financial pressures. While the government frames the move as a necessary step toward sustainability and economic resilience, its immediate impact is expected to be felt most by consumers navigating an increasingly expensive economy.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote donates ₦550 million to Nigerian university for new student hostels
News
27.04.2026
Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote donates ₦550 million to Nigerian university for new student hostels
Fraternal twins with different skin tones; one child is Black and the other has albinism, illustrating genetic diversity and the possibility of different fathers.
Lifestyle
27.04.2026
Can twins have different fathers? Heteropaternal superfecundation explained
Commuters, including a woman with a child, using a canoe to bypass a submerged minivan on a flooded road in Owode-Elede, Lagos.
Lifestyle
27.04.2026
Lagos Flood Alert 2026: 17 high-risk neighbourhoods identified ahead of the peak rainy season
Obasanjo reveals the mistake that led to the assassination of former Head of State Murtala Muhammad
News
27.04.2026
Obasanjo reveals the mistake that led to the assassination of former Head of State Murtala Muhammad
Micheal Jackson's new biopic ‘Michael’ makes box office history, crossing $100 million worldwide on opening day
Entertainment
27.04.2026
Micheal Jackson's new biopic ‘Michael’ makes box office history, crossing $100 million worldwide on opening day
Nigerian domestic airlines have issued a final 48-hour ultimatum to the government as skyrocketing fuel prices threaten to ground the entire industry by Thursday.
News
27.04.2026
Nigerian airlines will stop flying from Thursday unless drastic action is taken.