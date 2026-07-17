Actress Uche Ogbodo's estranged husband Bobby Maris breaks silence after split, says 'I won't speak up for the sake of our children'

Bobby Maris, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo, has finally addressed fans following their separation.

Bobby Maris has spoken publicly for the first time since news of his separation from Uche Ogbodo.

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He thanked fans for their concern but said he would not speak on the situation for the sake of their children.

Uche Ogbodo recently revealed she was dealing with heartbreak following the end of their marriage.

Bobby Maris, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo, has finally broken his silence following their separation.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Maris, who appeared relaxed while sitting in his car, expressed gratitude to fans and well wishers who had checked on him and reached out through calls and direct messages.

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He said, "Alright guys, thank you so much to everyone who has been reaching out to me, those of you who called personally and those in my DMs. Thank you, I really appreciate it."

Maris, however, made it clear that despite the curiosity surrounding the breakup, he has no intention of sharing his side of the story.

According to him, his decision is driven by a desire to protect the children he shares with the actress.

He said, "Then to the ones in my DM telling me to speak up, I won't do that because of the kids. So thank you so much and God bless you all."

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His statement comes days after Ogbodo emotionally opened up about the collapse of their marriage.

In a video shared on her social media page, the actress revealed that she was dealing with heartbreak following the end of the relationship, although she did not disclose details surrounding the split.

Neither Ogbodo nor Maris has publicly explained what led to the breakdown of their marriage, with Maris now indicating that he intends to keep the matter private for the sake of their family.