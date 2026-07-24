Nigerian graduates and corps members can now get ₦160,000 tech scholarship and free laptops

Nigerian graduates and corps members can now get ₦160,000 tech scholarship and free laptops

Tunde Onakoya, Sam Otigba and HackSultan launches ₦250 million tech scholarship and free laptop for NYSC members and graduates: How to apply

Nigerian graduates, corps members can now get ₦160,000 tech scholarship and free laptops

Tunde Onakoya, Sam Otigba and HackSultan have launched a ₦250 million tech scholarship to help NYSC members and recent graduates gain in-demand digital skills through AltSchool Africa.

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Successful applicants will receive a ₦160,000 scholarship, access to career mentorship, job placement support, and the opportunity to apply for a free laptop.

Eligible candidates can apply online for diploma programmes in AI, cybersecurity, cloud engineering, data analysis, product management and digital marketing automation.

Thousands of Nigerian graduates and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members now have an opportunity to gain in-demand digital skills without paying the full cost of tuition, following the launch of a ₦250 million tech scholarship initiative.

The programme was unveiled by Chess in Slums Africa founder Tunde Onakoya in partnership with Jobs59 founder Sam Otigba and AltSchool Africa founder HackSultan.

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Announcing the initiative on X on Thursday, Jobs59 founder Sam Otigba said the scholarship programme was their way of helping young Nigerians transition into rewarding careers in tech.

"We're solving the Olodo uprising pandemic, one NYSC at a time. That's our contribution to society," he wrote.

"That's why Tunde Onakoya, HackSultan and I are launching a ₦250 million scholarship fund to help recent graduates gain real, in-demand tech skills that lead to jobs."

The initiative is designed to help current corps members, prospective corps members, and recent NYSC alumni acquire practical tech skills that can improve their chances of securing well-paying jobs in Nigeria and beyond .

What the scholarship offers

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What the scholarship offers

Each successful applicant will receive a scholarship worth ₦160,000, made up of ₦10,000 to cover the application fee and ₦150,000 towards tuition.

Participants will undergo diploma programmes lasting between nine and 12 months, depending on their chosen course.

Beyond financial support, beneficiaries will also receive:

Career mentorship from industry professionals

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Guidance on building a professional portfolio

Job placement support through Jobs59

The opportunity to apply for a free laptop if selected

Internship applications will also begin from the sixth month of the programme, allowing participants to start gaining industry experience before graduation.

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Who can apply?

Current NYSC corps members, Prospective corps members preparing for service, and Recent NYSC alumni can apply for Tunde Onakoya’s ₦250m scholarship, free laptop

The scholarship is open to:

Current NYSC corps members

Prospective corps members preparing for service

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Recent NYSC alumni

The organisers say the programme is intended to bridge the gap between formal education and the skills employers are currently looking for in the digital economy.

Available courses

Successful applicants can enrol in any of the following diploma programmes offered by AltSchool Africa:

AI-Powered Fullstack Engineering

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Cybersecurity

Cloud Engineering

Data Analysis

Technical Product Management

Digital Marketing Automation and Sales

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These courses are designed to equip learners with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on projects and mentorship.

How to apply

How to apply for Tunde Onakoya’s ₦250m scholarship, free laptop

Interested applicants can follow these steps:

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Visit the official AltSchool Africa NYSC Tech Scholarship Portal

Complete the application form using your official NYSC details.

Choose your preferred diploma programme.

Submit your application for eligibility review.

Wait for confirmation and further admission instructions if selected.

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How to get the free laptop

The organisers acknowledge that not owning a laptop remains one of the biggest barriers preventing many young Nigerians from learning digital skills.

For this reason, selected scholarship beneficiaries will receive free laptops to support their studies.

However, the laptop is not automatically included with the scholarship.

Eligible applicants will need to complete a separate application process after submitting their scholarship application.

Instructions on how to apply for the laptop will be shared via email or made available on the application portal.