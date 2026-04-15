President Trump declares victory, says war with Iran is over

Donald Trump says the war with Iran is over and claims the United States achieved victory, repeating earlier statements made during the conflict.

Trump says the war between the US and Iran is “over.”

He declared the United States achieved victory after the conflict.

Trump had previously made a similar victory claim in March.

Analysts say tensions remain despite the ceasefire.

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US President Donald Trump has said the war between the United States and Iran is “over,” declaring that Washington has achieved victory after weeks of military confrontation and escalating tensions in the Middle East. Trump made the remark as a fragile ceasefire appeared to hold following the conflict that erupted earlier in 2026 between the two countries.

“We achieved victory,” Trump said while speaking about the outcome of the war, adding that the United States had accomplished its military objectives. However, the latest statement is not the first time Trump has declared victory in the conflict.

In March, the US president had already claimed the United States had “won” the war , arguing that American forces had significantly weakened Iran’s military capability and forced Tehran into a defensive position.

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The conflict began earlier this year after US and allied forces launched strikes on Iranian military targets, triggering retaliatory missile and drone attacks from Iran on US assets and allied locations in the region.

The confrontation also heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit corridors.

Trump has argued that the US campaign successfully damaged Iran’s military infrastructure and pushed Tehran toward negotiations, which eventually led to the ceasefire.

Despite the president’s claims, analysts say the situation remains uncertain, noting that Iran still maintains significant military capabilities and influence across the region.

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Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to stabilise the situation and prevent renewed escalation between the two long-time adversaries.