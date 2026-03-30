‘I deserve the Nobel Prize’: Trump claims to have settled eight global conflicts in scathing attack on Obama

Donald Trump says he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than anyone in history, while criticising Barack Obama.

U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy after declaring that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than anyone in history, while also criticising former president Barack Obama and claiming credit for resolving several international conflicts.

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Speaking in a video that has circulated widely online, Trump argued that his role in global diplomacy and conflict resolution makes him the most deserving candidate for the prestigious award.

“I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me,” Trump said during the remarks.

The U.S. president went further, criticising Obama’s presidency and questioning why the former leader received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. According to Trump, Obama’s recognition was undeserved.

🚨 TRUMP : "I can't think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me."



"Obama was a bad president. He didn't do anything" 😳



"Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He still has no idea"



"Whether people like Trump or don't like Trump, I settled… pic.twitter.com/GbyrTLqUnQ — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) March 30, 2026

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“Obama was a bad president. He didn’t do anything,” Trump said.

He continued by questioning the rationale behind Obama’s award, saying, “Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He still has no idea.”

Trump also used the moment to highlight what he described as his own achievements in global conflict resolution. He claimed that his leadership helped end multiple wars and prevent further escalation in several regions.

“Whether people like Trump or don’t like Trump, I settled eight wars — big ones,” he said.

While making the claims, Trump added that he was not trying to boast but insisted that his actions had made a significant impact on global stability.

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“I don’t want to be bragging, but nobody else settled wars,” he said.

The remarks come amid heightened global tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Trump has frequently highlighted his foreign policy decisions and diplomatic efforts when discussing his record on international affairs.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee to individuals or organisations that have made significant contributions to peace efforts, conflict resolution, or international cooperation. Obama received the award early in his presidency in recognition of what the committee described at the time as his efforts to strengthen diplomacy and international collaboration.

Trump has previously argued that his administration’s foreign policy initiatives, including negotiations and security agreements in different parts of the world, deserved greater recognition.

His latest comments have once again placed the Nobel Peace Prize discussion at the centre of political debate, as the U.S. president continues to frame his international record as one worthy of the global honour.

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