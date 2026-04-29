King Charles tells President Trump that US would be speaking French if not for being colonised by Britain

King Charles tells President Trump that US would be speaking French if not for being colonised by Britain

King Charles tells President Trump that America would be speaking French if not for British intervention

King Charles III jokingly tells Donald Trump “you’d be speaking French” during a White House speech, drawing laughter and highlighting historical ties.

King Charles joked that the U.S. would be “speaking French” in response to Trump’s WWII claim

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remark was made during a White House speech and drew laughter, including from Trump

The exchange reflects historical ties and rivalry between Britain, France, and the U.S.

The moment has gained global attention for its mix of humour and diplomacy

Britain’s monarch, King Charles III, sparked laughter during a White House event after delivering a witty response to the U.S. President Donald Trump , in a moment that quickly drew global attention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during a formal address, Charles referenced a previous remark by Trump, who had suggested that without the United States’ role in World War II, European countries would be “speaking German.”

"You recently commented…if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German."



"If it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French."



— King Charles tells President Trump. pic.twitter.com/2K25dl5BZy — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) April 29, 2026

Recounting the exchange, the King said, “You recently commented… if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Then I said, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French.”

king charles III

The remark drew laughter across the room, including from Trump himself, underscoring the lighthearted tone of the moment despite its historical undertones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While delivered as a joke, the comment pointed to a deeper historical context, referencing the long-standing rivalry between Britain and France over control of North America prior to the emergence of the United States. Britain’s victories in those conflicts helped shape the linguistic and political foundations of modern-day America.

Trump has frequently highlighted the United States’ decisive role in ending World War II in Europe, framing it as central to the preservation of democracy across the continent. Charles’ response, however, subtly broadened the historical lens, suggesting that Britain’s earlier influence also played a key role in shaping global outcomes.

U.S. President Donald Trump

The exchange reflects the enduring complexity of the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, often described as a “special relationship” built on shared history, strategic alliance, and occasional rivalry.

Moments like this are not uncommon in high-level diplomacy, where humour is often used to convey messages without creating tension. By framing his response as a joke, Charles was able to acknowledge Trump’s point while offering a gentle counter-narrative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comment has since gained traction online, with many praising it as a clever and well-timed response, while others see it as a reminder of how historical narratives continue to shape modern political discourse.