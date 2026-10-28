14-year-old boy rescued as Bauchi police arrest convicted dealer who was using him to deliver drugs

The minor's revelation led detectives to arrest 22-year-old convicted dealer Samuel Ogochukwu alongside a seizure of illicit drugs.

Police in Bauchi rescued a 14-year-old boy allegedly sent to deliver suspected methamphetamine to a customer.

The boy reportedly identified a 22-year-old convicted drug dealer, Samuel Ogochukwu, as the person who sent him.

Police arrested Ogochukwu and recovered suspected methamphetamine, tramadol, pregabalin and diazepam from his shop and residence.

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Police in Bauchi State have rescued a 14-year-old boy allegedly used to deliver illicit drugs and arrested a 22-year-old convicted drug dealer accused of sending him.

The Bauchi State Police Command said operatives of its Violent Crimes Response Unit, led by the unit's Officer-in-Charge, intercepted the boy at about 11 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2026, during a routine patrol.

He was allegedly on his way to deliver a pinch of a granular whitish substance, suspected to be methamphetamine, also known as Ice, to a customer. The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Police in Bauchi State have rescued a 14-year-old boy allegedly used to deliver illicit drugs

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According to the statement, the boy told police during interrogation that he was sent by one Samuel Ogochukwu, 22, a convicted drug dealer, to make the delivery. Detectives then traced and arrested Ogochukwu at his location.

A search of Ogochukwu's shop and residence led to the recovery of 3.5 grammes of suspected methamphetamine, 17 sachets of 100mg tramadol capsules, five sachets of 300mg pregabalin capsules and seven sachets of diazepam.

Police said Ogochukwu disclosed during the investigation that he received his supplies through waybills from Onitsha, Anambra State.

The statement said the boy has been handled in line with juvenile best practices and will be reunited with his family after counselling. Ogochukwu will be charged to court after the investigation is completed.

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The arrest is the fourth drug-related operation by the command's Violent Crimes Response Unit in ten days, according to the statement. Police said all suspects arrested in the three earlier operations have been convicted.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, assured residents that the command would keep up pressure on drug trafficking and other crimes and urged them to support its efforts.

Earlier this month, police in Bauchi arrested a woman with suspected cannabis and methamphetamine in the Bayan Gari area of the state capital.