Tottenham star publicly flirts with Barcelona

A Tottenham star linked with Barcelona has welcomed the interest from the Catalan Giants.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro welcomed interest from Barcelona, acknowledging that links to the Spanish club serve as validation of his recent form.

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The 27-year-old right-back is currently on international duty with Spain and addressed the speculation during a media appearance.

Barcelona are actively in the market for a specialist right-back following a breakdown in confidence between manager Hansi Flick and Jules Koundé.

The French international has lost the trust of the Barcelona coach, forcing Flick to deploy a rotating cast of central midfielders and academy products on the right flank.

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A welcome distraction

Speaking to Spanish publication SPORT, Porro embraced the transfer links rather than shutting them down.

"Yes, of course it is a compliment," Porro stated. "When one of the best clubs in the world is interested in you, or at least that is what they say, it is always good, because it surely means I am doing my job well."

Pedro Porro was briefly linked with Magui Corceiro | Credit: IMAGO

The defender insisted his focus remains on maintaining his current trajectory. "I have to continue on the same path," he added.

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When informed that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is an admirer of his profile, Porro reiterated his satisfaction.

"As I said before, it's good that, for example, the president of another club that is not mine values your work. It surely means that I'm doing things well."

The Spanish connection

Barcelona's interest is driven by Porro's tactical profile and his established relationships within the Spanish national team.

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The defender spent the summer embedded with Barcelona stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí as Spain won the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. His attacking output and familiarity with the Spanish setup make him a natural fit for Flick's system.

The financial hurdle

Securing Porro's signature presents a formidable financial challenge for the Catalan club. Tottenham signed the defender from Sporting CP for an initial €40 million fee in January 2023, and he has since amassed 159 appearances across all competitions.

His position in London was solidified last season when he signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until June 2031.

Market projections currently place his estimated transfer value between €43.9 million and €53.6 million.

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