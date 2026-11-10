Actress Bimbo Ademoye rejects man's apology over copyright claim that demonetised her YouTube movie, vows action

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Bimbo Ademoye, has expressed anger at a Nigerian man who apologised after claiming ownership of a song used in her YouTube movie, My 30th Wedding, in a copyright dispute that affected its monetisation.

Bimbo Ademoye questioned how a man with 250 subscribers intended to help promote her work when she already had almost two million subscribers.

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The man claimed he uploaded the soundtrack from the film to promote the song, but admitted that the distribution platform triggered a YouTube Content ID claim.

The actress had earlier offered a ₦1 million reward for information that could help identify and locate the person behind the copyright claim on her movie.

The actress reacted to an open apology shared on Instagram by a man identified as Mazi Enemuo, who admitted responsibility for the situation and promised to resolve the copyright issue.

However, Ademoye appeared unimpressed by his explanation, insisting that she remained angry over his actions and questioning his claim that he uploaded the soundtrack to help promote her work.

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“I'm still very angry! You claimed you wanted to help me reach a wider audience. I'm not sure you thought that statement through; you wanted to use your 250 subscribers to help me reach a wider audience with my almost 2 million subscribers? You specifically took the song I didn't properly copyright of all the songs in the movie,” she wrote.

In his apology, Enemuo said he had no intention of infringing on her rights or causing her distress. He claimed that he uploaded the song to share and promote its sound with a wider audience but acknowledged that the distribution platform subsequently triggered a YouTube Content ID claim.

He also accepted responsibility for the situation, disclosed that he had removed the song from streaming platforms and promised to work with the distributor to ensure the copyright claim was cleared.

“My intention in uploading the song was to help share and promote the beautiful sound with a wider audience, not to infringe on your rights or cause you any distress,” he wrote.

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The man also expressed respect for the actress and her work, pleading with her to accept his apology.

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The dispute comes days after Ademoye raised alarm over a copyright claim on My 30th Wedding, which she said prevented the film from generating revenue on YouTube.

The actress had revealed that someone uploaded a song titled We Can Take It (My 30th Wedding), to digital streaming platforms and subsequently claimed ownership of it under the name Mazi Enemuo.

A copyright notice on YouTube flagged the soundtrack in her film and marked the production as ineligible to earn revenue, prompting the filmmaker to publicly express her frustration.

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Ademoye subsequently offered a ₦1 million reward to anyone who could provide information that would help identify and locate the person behind the claim. She also called on her followers to report the account and urged YouTube and YouTube Africa to intervene.

This is not the first time Ademoye has raised concerns over copyright disputes involving her YouTube films. In January 2026, she accused an individual identified as Emmanuel Davies of claiming ownership of a soundtrack used in her movie, Where Love Lives, a development she said also affected its monetisation.