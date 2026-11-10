How Heineken created immersive experiences that took Lagos Fashion Week 2026 beyond the runway

In a city where creativity is a culture and every corner has a story to tell, Heineken brought another expression of Lagos to life at Lagos Fashion Week 2026.

Through its City of Cities: Where Taste Rules experience, the brand transformed its eleven-year partnership with the fashion showcase into a celebration of the people, ideas, and experiences shaping the city's creative identity, bringing fashion, music, innovation, and social connections together across the week.

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From runway presentations to the Heineken Lounge, the debut of Heineken Studio, and an energetic after-party, the brand created experiences that went beyond the collections on display, inviting guests to explore new expressions of taste, discover creative possibilities, and connect over shared interests.

At the heart of the experience was City of Cities: Where Taste Rules, an experience inspired by the many influences that make Lagos what it is. First introduced in 2025, the concept recognises that Lagos is more than one city; it is a melting pot of different cultures, communities, sounds and styles. At Lagos Fashion Week 2026, Heineken brought this idea into focus, celebrating the diversity of expression that makes the city's creative scene distinct.

The experience also marked another chapter in Heineken's eleven-year journey with Lagos Fashion Week. Over the years, the partnership has explored the intersection of fashion, craftsmanship and taste through initiatives such as Woven Threads in 2022, the Dyelab collaboration in 2023 and the H45 Collection in 2024, before introducing City of Cities: Where Taste Rules in 2025. Each edition has created a new way to engage with fashion and culture, with this year's experience building on that foundation through fresh expressions of creativity and innovation.

Aligned with the 2026 theme, CRAFTED: Heritage. Innovation. Circular Futures, Heineken's presence celebrated the artistry, intentionality and evolving perspectives shaping contemporary fashion. Across the venue, guests arrived in style, adding their own interpretations of fashion and self-expression to the atmosphere. The Heineken Lounge provided a space to unwind, exchange ideas and connect, as guests enjoyed chilled Heineken, refreshments and the runway presentations. The experience also offered a taste of something different, with guests exploring Foam Infusions in exciting variations, including espresso and blood orange.

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A major highlight was the Nigerian debut of Heineken Studio, the brand's Playground of Innovation, which brought together taste, creativity and personal expression in an interactive space. Beyond discovering new ways to experience lager through Foam Infusions, guests could step into the painting studio to create personalised designs on their own Heineken cans. The photo area and Heineken-branded backdrops also became popular spots for guests to capture their moments, express their individual styles and share their experiences. Through these interactive touchpoints, Heineken Studio gave attendees more than something to discover; it gave them something to create and make their own.

The ‘City of Cities’ runway experience brought another dimension to the week's celebration of craftsmanship and creative heritage. Opening with This Is Us, a poetry presentation by Anjola Adebayo exploring the history and processes behind indigenous textile making, the Heineken runway showcase placed cultural storytelling at the heart of fashion. The presentation included a heartwarming musical performance, setting the tone as models took to the runway to showcase the collections. It was a compelling expression of the relationship between heritage, artistry and contemporary design, reflecting the spirit of this year's CRAFTED theme.

As the runway moments gave way to the night's rhythm, Heineken extended the celebration with the Heineken Studio after-party. The energy was building from the entrance, with DJ sets and Hypeman Best getting the crowd moving alongside dancers. Glowsticks, vibrant lighting and an enthusiastic audience added to the atmosphere, turning the space into a lively celebration of music and self-expression.

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The entertainment lineup kept the momentum going, with Hypeman Best setting things in motion, LOUD Urban Choir bringing their musical magic, and DJ Spinall, DJ Consequence, Shody the Turn Up King, DJ Stormy and DJ Brightstar taking the energy to another level. From the performances to the dancefloor moments, the after-party brought guests together for an energetic close to the fashion week experience.

Speaking on the experience, Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said: “For over a decade, our partnership with Heineken Lagos Fashion Week has grown alongside the creative community, creating opportunities to celebrate fashion, culture and the people driving both forward. This year, through City of Cities: Where Taste Rules, we set out to create an experience that captured the spirit of Lagos and its diverse expressions of creativity. The Nigerian debut of Heineken Studio gave us an exciting opportunity to bring this vision to life in a more immersive way, allowing guests to explore their creativity, discover new expressions of taste and connect with one another. Seeing people engage with these experiences and make them their own was particularly rewarding. It speaks to what we continue to champion: creating meaningful spaces where culture, creativity and connection come together to inspire memorable experiences.”

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