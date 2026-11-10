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Nigeria's Flamingos Set for ₦100 Million Senate Reward Following Historic U17 World Cup Victory

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:57 - 10 November 2026
Flamingos win: A special and proud moment for Nigeria and Africa.
Flamingos win: A special and proud moment for Nigeria and Africa.
Nigeria’s Flamingos are set to receive a ₦100 million reward approved by the Senate after defeating Japan 2-1 in Morocco to become the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
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Nigeria’s Flamingos are set to receive a ₦100 million cash reward after making history by winning the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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The Nigerian Senate has approved the proposed payment following the team’s historic 2-1 victory over Japan in Saturday’s final in Morocco.

Senate approves ₦100 million reward for Flamingos

According to reports, the Senate approved the cash reward on Tuesday after a motion was moved by Senator Abdul Ningi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, with the backing of the Senate leadership.

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The proposed ₦100 million reward recognises the Flamingos’ achievement in becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The team returned to Nigeria on Monday morning, arriving in Abuja to a hero’s welcome after completing a memorable campaign in Morocco. Their maiden triumph also ended Africa’s long wait for a winner of the global age-grade competition.

Flamingos shine on world and African stage

Nigeria secured the title with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Japan, having taken control of the final through goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku.

Bashiru opened the scoring before Umejiaku doubled the Flamingos’ advantage, leaving the Japanese with a difficult task in the second half. Japan managed to pull a goal back, but the Nigerian youngsters held firm to preserve their lead and seal the historic victory.

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The achievement capped an impressive period for the team, who had also dominated the 2026 WAFU-B U-17 Girls Cup in Côte d’Ivoire. The Flamingos won all five of their matches to claim the regional title before carrying that form into the World Cup.

Their success represents a landmark moment for Nigerian women's football, while the Senate's proposed reward adds official recognition to a campaign that has brought the country and African football considerable pride.

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