Here are 45 iconic Tiwa Savage songs as she clocks 45

Tiwa Savage is a singer-songwriter and performer extraordinaire.

The multi award-winning artist has been recognised across the globe for her signature sultry voice. Her catalogue houses chart-topping hits, club bangers, and evergreen anthems.

These 45 songs showcase her versatility and remind us of her more than a decade-long dominance.

45. Attention

The No 1 ABG delivered this record in 2019, shortly before her critically-acclaimed album, 'Celia' was released in 2020. On 'Attention', Tiwa is vulnerable and sings about an unresponsive lover whom she warns will lose her to someone else if he doesn't give her quality attention on a Black Jheerze-produced mid-tempo beat.

44. Tiwa's Vibe

This Spellz-produced party-starter was an instant hit in the club in 2018. Tiwa tells us she's "self paid" and only about opulent spirits on this upbeat record with a blend of electronic guitar and synth chord progressions.

43. Bad feat Wizkid

Appearing on the deluxe version of her sophomore album released in 2016, 'R.E.D', 'Bad' is the first instalment of her trifecta collabo run with Wizkid.

Ms Savage melodiously chants the hook, warning an unnamed subject not to play with her on this P2J-produced record.

42. Key to the City Remix feat Busy Signal

Collaborating with Jamaican dancehall artist, Busy Signal, Tiwa flexes her songwriting muscles on this Spellz-produced Afro Dancehall record.

Blending African and Caribbean musical elements, Key to the City is one of the songs that embody Tiwa's range.

41. Love Me Hard feat 2face

Ms Savage is a lover girl and she proves it on this underrated track which is again off her second studio album, 'R.E.D'. Recruiting 2baba for a verse, Tiwa shows she loves a good reggae infusion.

Blending her amazing vocals with 2baba's on the groovy Carribbean-leaning production, Love Me Hard is a timeless gem.

40. Sugarcane

On 'Sugarcane', Tiwa is a full pop star singing about a guilty pleasure as in "something wey sweet pass sugarcane". She also says she is down for forever as her man is making her feel like a "Cinderella".

Tiwa and Spellz are a match made in music heaven. What!

39. Before Nko feat D'Prince

D'Prince and Tiwa go on a sonically-pleasing journey together on this upbeat, rhythmic flow infused with a groovy bassline and percussive elements like kick drums, claps, and snare.

Before Nko feeds into the African Bad Girl imagery that has now been synonymous with Ms Savage's persona. D'Prince asks, "So you bad now?" to which Tiwa echoes "Before nko."

38. If I Start To Talk feat Dr Sid

One of the most delightful funk-inspired groove tracks you can ever think of from Tiwa's catalogue is If I Start To Talk. The chemistry she shared with then label-mate, Dr Sid on this record is one for the books.

37. One

Some songs are for celebrating wins and Ms. Savage's 'One' is one of them (pun unintended). Bar the initial controversy, this soft tempo Afrobeats jam with a smooth rhythmical flow has the singer in a reflective and grateful mood.

36. Make Time feat Iceberg Slim

'Make Time' is a testament to Tiwa Savage's songwriting mastery as it tells a familiar story of a lady needing her man to make more time for her. Off the album, 'R.E.D', Tiwa and Iceberg Slim demonstrate enviable chemistry required for an emotional depth that is compelling enough for the track to stick.

35. African Waist feat Don Jazzy

If Tiwa Savage and Spellz are a match made in musical heaven, Don Jazzy and Tiwa embody a perfect synergy that adds spice, substance, and flavour to their collaborations.

This EDM-infused track carries an upbeat tempo with rich instrumentals including full horns and saxophone riffs.

34. Commona feat Olamide and Mystro

On 'Commona', Tiwa Savage leans into her Afrobeats roots, blending harmoniously with frequent collaborator Olamide and Mystro. Off her 'Water & Garri 'Soundtrack album, 'Commona' is a standout track showcasing Tiwa Savage's smooth vocals over a mid-tempo, fuji-inspired beat.

33. Work Fada featuring Nas and Rich King

Opening her 2021 EP, 'Water & Garri', 'Work Fada' infuses elements of neo-soul, reggae, Yoruba folk and a touch of hip-hop from rap legend Nas while combining warm electric piano chords with layered vocal harmonies to create a sonically-immersive experience for the listener.

32. 49-99

Ms Savage's 2019 critically-acclaimed hit '49-99' samples Fela Kuti's 1978 hit 'Shuffering and Shmiling' . Produced by Pheelz and co-written by Olamide, this record's syncopated percussion and crisp snares blend nicely for the ultimate Afrobeats jam.

31. Get it Now feat Omarion

'Get It Now' fuses Afropop rhythms with contemporary R&B involving soft percussion and melodic synths that allows Tiwa's silky vocals and Omarion's signature R&B falsetto to shine through.

30. Me And You

This Maleek Berry-produced track maintains a party groove accompanied by light, airy synths and rhythmic bass that makes for a pleasurable listening experience.

29. Temptation feat Sam Smith

This record fuses Afropop, R&B, and Soul, with undertones of electronic pop in a smooth and sultry way that Tiwa is known for. Enlisting Sam Smith further seals the deal.

28. Folarin

Off her debut studio album, 'Once Upon A Time', Tiwa tells us on 'Folarin' that she's here to stay. And stay she did.

27. Forgiveness

As you might already know, Reggae is Ms Savage's musical playground which makes 'Forgiveness' an unsurprising card for her to pull in 2024. Reminding us of her vocal dexterity, Tiwa tackles a topic she handles pretty well - love and its attendant challenges.

26. Ade Ori

A beautiful blend of Afro-fusion and soul, Tiwa Savage's silky and soothing vocals glide through a relaxed yet groovy tempo for 'Ade Ori'.

25. Pakalamisi feat Hamzaa

Recruiting British soul singer Hamzaa for this laid-back Afro-pop track with undertones of R&B, Tiwa's emotive vocal delivery seamlessly blends with Hamzaa's on a smooth, groovy instrumental arrangement.

24. Like - Reekado Banks feat Tiwa Savage

Although appearing as a featured artist, this is arguably Tiwa's most compelling collaborations of her entire career. She also loves performing the infectious, feel-good anthem too.

23. Glory

Tiwa sings passionately about receiving her flowers now on this EDM-infused track. Off her 'Celia' album, she is so sure that she wants to live her glory now.

22. Celia's Song

This Pheelz-produced record is a soulful, Afrobeats-infused ballad that allows Tiwa's expressive vocals to shine. The song is a classic.

21. Gara feat Ayra Starr

With an up-tempo, punchy drum beat involving prominent kick drums and snappy snares, 'Gara' is what you get when the Queen and Princess of Afrobeats come together on a record. Trust it to be lit.

20. Stamina feat Ayra Starr, Young Jonn

With a catchy hook and chorus, 'Stamina' sees Tiwa relax in her element for collaborators Young Jonn and Ayra Starr to carry more weight. 'Stamina' is an Afrobeats anthem with an infectious rhythm.

19. Park Well feat Davido

Tiwa and Davido are no strangers to the game. And on 'Park Well', they deliver a thrilling synergy that makes this jam well-suited for airwaves.

18. Bombay feat Stefflon Don, Dice Ailes

When Stefflon Don sings, "my money no be kekere oh" in Yoruba and Pidgin, it was done. 'Bombay' is that record from the No 1 African Bad Girl for the baddies. A fun night out in the club? Jam it up.

17. Standing Ovation feat Olamide

Fresh off maternity leave, Ms Savage recruits Olamide for a street hop anthem reflecting her versatility and ability to cross genres while maintaining her signature style.

16. Special Kinda feat Tay Iwar

An extraordinary fusion of Alte, Afropop, and R&B, 'Special Kinda' lives up to its name as Tiwa and Tay Iwar magically sync vocals.

15. Tales By Moonlight feat Amaarae

This delicate yet rhythmic Afrobeats record with electronic undertones has Tiwa delivering smooth, expressive, and sensual vocals.

14. Eminado feat Don Jazzy

On 'Eminado', Tiwa Savage and Don Jazzy blend traditional highlife sounds with modern pop elements, creating a truly Afropop classic.

13. Kele Kele Love

Tiwa tells her love interest that she is done with being a secret lover, adding that she's pretty, not "dum dum" on this Afro-pop anthem with R&B infusions. Perfect for radio play, this record ushered the songstress into the Nigerian music industry in a fiercely compelling yet irresistible way.

12. Lova Lova feat Duncan Mighty

Rooted in highlife influences, 'Lova Lova' is a smooth Afropop anthem with a laid-back, groovy rhythm.

11. Dangerous Love

On this Cracker Mallo production, Tiwa Savage’s voice is smooth, emotive, and commanding. She effortlessly moves through the song with a mix of vocal restraint and emotion, delivering the lyrics with a sense of longing and passion. Her delivery is both seductive and powerful, matching the sensual theme of the song.

10. Save My Life

This Afrohouse-infused number is a testament to Tiwa Savage’s ability to create music that transcends genre.

9. Olorun Mi

Tiwa Savage’s vocal delivery on 'Olorun Mi' is soulful and emotionally charged. Her voice is rich and resonant, with a smooth, almost prayerful quality. She sings with purpose, her vocal performance conveying vulnerability, reverence, and deep spirituality.

8. My Darlin'

The synths in 'My Darlin' are warm, with rich chord progressions that give the track a modern pop feel while staying grounded in Afrobeats' harmonic structure. Tiwa's vocal performance is sensual and confident, offering a smooth delivery throughout the track.

7. Without My Heart feat Don Jazzy

'Without My Heart' is a fusion of Afropop with hints of R&B and soul, combining smooth, melodic elements with a danceable rhythm. Another hit in the bag for her Don Jazzy-assisted singles.

6. Wanted

Ms Savage blends her smooth and sensual vocals on this reggae-infused record. 'Wanted' is arguably Tiwa's most daring outing yet.

5. All Over

This Baby Fresh-produced 2017 summer hit packs an infectious rhythm laced with contemporary R&B elements.

4. Ma Lo feat Wizkid

This Spellz-produced fusion of Afropop, Afrobeats, and reggae, with a slight influence of dancehall marries the energetic rhythms of Afrobeat with melodic elements of reggae and pop.

3. Koroba

With 'Koroba', Tiwa Savage scores an Afropop hit on a London-produced beat.

2. Loaded feat Asake

Asake brings his signature style of street-smart charm as Tiwa Savage commands attention with compelling yet sultry vocals on this infectious groove.

1. Somebody's Son feat Brandy