Advertisement

Tinubu boasts about legacy in Lagos, says state is now Africa’s fifth largest economy

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:46 - 15 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
President Tinubu says he's proud of the legacy he left behind in Lagos
President Bola Tinubu says Lagos has grown into Africa’s fifth largest economy, as he defended his tax reforms and praised the legacy of his administration in the state.
Advertisement

  • Tinubu says Lagos is now Africa’s fifth largest economy.

  • The president praised the tax reforms introduced during his time as governor.

  • He said Nigerians can now pay taxes easily through their phones.

  • Tinubu also called for more African investment in research and development.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has claimed that Lagos has grown into the fifth largest economy in Africa, as he reflected on the legacy of his administration in the state and defended his tax reform policies.

Tinubu made the remarks during an interview while discussing taxation, economic reforms, and Africa’s low tax-to-GDP ratio compared to other regions of the world.

Responding to a question about his time as governor of Lagos State and the role local taxation played in transforming the state’s economy, the president praised the reforms introduced under his administration.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Advertisement

“Today, Lagos State is the fifth largest economy in Africa,” Tinubu said.

“I’m very proud of the legacy I left behind there, and I’m still monitoring that.”

The interviewer had noted that Africa’s tax-to-GDP ratio remains among the lowest globally at about 16 percent, despite efforts by some governments to strengthen internal revenue generation.

Tinubu, who previously served as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, argued that tax reforms across Africa must become simpler and easier for citizens to understand.

“Tax reform will have to be written in English language, understandable, and not Japanese in English,” he said.

Advertisement

“A standard that everyone will be able to pay, not for the avoidance, but genuineness of citizenship, right commitment to pay taxes, write it simple but not stupid.”

The Nigerian president also pointed to ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s tax system, saying technology has made tax payment easier and more accessible for citizens.

“I've reformed that in Nigeria. You can pay your taxes from your telephone,” Tinubu stated.

“You can access yourself and you can evaluate yourself so easily from your telephone.”

Advertisement

Tinubu further stressed the need for African governments to invest more heavily in research and development, particularly to empower young people across the continent.

“What Africa need is to also put funding in place for research and development,” he said.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

“This research and development will get our youths going. They are highly intellectually inclusive. They will do it. Believe in them.”

RELATED: Tinubu is seeking another fresh $1.25bn World Bank loan as total national debt rises to record N159 trillion

Advertisement

Tinubu governed Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 and has frequently highlighted reforms carried out during his administration, particularly in taxation, infrastructure, and internally generated revenue.

Over the years, supporters of the president have often credited his administration with laying the foundation for Lagos’ economic growth and revenue expansion, which later administrations in the state continued to build upon.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
TheCAPMusic announces signing of emerging star Elinala
Entertainment
15.05.2026
TheCAPMusic announces signing of emerging star Elinala
7 exciting legal dramas to binge-watch while you wait for Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer
Entertainment
15.05.2026
7 exciting legal dramas to binge-watch while you wait for Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer
Kizz Daniel announces that he will be releasing two albums in 2026
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Kizz Daniel announces that he will be releasing two albums in 2026
PCOS is being renamed to PMOS — Here’s what the change means for women
Lifestyle
15.05.2026
PCOS is being renamed to PMOS — Here’s what the change means for women
Dangote Refinery drags government to court over fuel import licences issued to marketers and NNPC
News
15.05.2026
Dangote Refinery drags government to court over fuel import licences issued to marketers and NNPC
Nigeria National Boxing team gears up for 2026 Commonwealth Games
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Nigeria National Boxing team gears up for 2026 Commonwealth Games