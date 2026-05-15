Advertisement

Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Drake named Spotify’s most-streamed artists of all time

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 12:24 - 15 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Spotify grants users access to all-time listening data in 20th-anniversary celebration
To mark its 20th anniversary, Spotify is giving users personalised all-time insights, including:
Advertisement

  • Their first day on Spotify

  • The total number of unique songs they have listened to

  • Their first streamed song

  • Their all-time most-streamed artist

  • Their All-Time Top Songs playlist, featuring their top 120 tracks, complete with play counts

Advertisement

Now available to eligible users in Nigeria and Kenya, Spotify 20 turns each listener’s journey into a nostalgia-filled celebration, revealing the songs, artists and milestones that have defined their time on the platform.

Each data story comes with a share card at the end of the experience, making it easy for fans to save their results, send them to friends, or share them across social platforms.

For listeners in Nigeria and Kenya, Spotify 20 offers a new way to revisit the songs that have soundtracked everyday moments, major milestones and cultural shifts.

Spotify 20 is part of the global celebration of Spotify’s 20th anniversary, which also spotlights the platform’s all-time most-streamed content.

Advertisement
The most-streamed albums of all time

Globally, the top three most-streamed artists of all time are Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Drake. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is the most-streamed album, while The Weeknd’s 'Blinding Lights' is the most-streamed song, followed by Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape of You'. The most-streamed podcast globally is The Joe Rogan Experience, and the most-streamed audiobook among Premium subscribers is Sarah J. Maas’s A Court of Thorns and Roses.

Most-streamed artists of all time

As part of the wider Spotify 20 celebration, Spotify’s editorial team has also curated a selection of global playlists spotlighting defining eras, movements and cultural shifts from the past two decades. These playlists are available in the Spotify 20 hub.

The most-streamed songs of all time
Advertisement

To access Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s), users can open the Spotify mobile app and search “Spotify 20” or “Party of the Year(s)”, or visit spotify.com/20 on mobile.

Earlier in 2026, Spotify marked its fifth anniversary in Nigeria. As part of the celebration, the list of the most-streamed artists of all time was released, with Asake topping.

Wizkid ranks second on the list as his illustrious career continued to hit new heights in the streaming era. Street pop sensation Seyi Vibez is ranked third thanks to his tireless project releases and a steady supply of hit singles, which have made him a digital force.

Burna Boy's global historic feats can also be reconciled with his success in Nigeria, where he’s the fourth most-streamed artist in the history of Spotify Nigeria. Davido rounds off the top five after releasing two acclaimed projects and scoring several hit records since 2021.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
7 exciting legal dramas to binge-watch while you wait for Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer
Entertainment
15.05.2026
7 exciting legal dramas to binge-watch while you wait for Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer
Kizz Daniel announces that he will be releasing two albums in 2026
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Kizz Daniel announces that he will be releasing two albums in 2026
PCOS is being renamed to PMOS — Here’s what the change means for women
Lifestyle
15.05.2026
PCOS is being renamed to PMOS — Here’s what the change means for women
Dangote Refinery drags government to court over fuel import licences issued to marketers and NNPC
News
15.05.2026
Dangote Refinery drags government to court over fuel import licences issued to marketers and NNPC
Nigeria National Boxing team gears up for 2026 Commonwealth Games
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Nigeria National Boxing team gears up for 2026 Commonwealth Games
I asked ChatGPT to recommend high-performing Nigerian stocks under ₦1,000 — Here’s what I got
Lifestyle
15.05.2026
I asked ChatGPT to recommend high-performing Nigerian stocks under ₦1,000 — Here’s what I got