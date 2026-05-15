New Music Friday: Burna Boy and Shakira link up for the World Cup, Wizkid, Kunmie slide in too

This week’s New Music Friday features releases from Burna Boy, Shakira, Wizkid, DJ Tunez, Kunmie, and more.

Burna Boy joins Shakira on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem, while Wizkid and DJ Tunez return with the smooth Afrobeats track State of Mind.

Other standout releases come from Young Jonn, Victony, Stonebwoy, Boy Spyce, and rising acts across Afrobeats and R&B.

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Friday is here, and the releases came through. Here is what is worth your time this weekend.

Kunmie, 'Confession'

Kunmie has not strayed far from what made people fall in love with him after Arike, and that is not a complaint. 'Confession' is slow, soulful, and sits comfortably at the intersection of R&B and Afrobeats that he has made his own. If you are already a fan, this is easy listening. If you are new to him, it is a decent entry point.

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Shakira ft. Burna Boy, 'Dai Dai'

The official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem is here, and it is decent, just not 'Waka Waka'. Dai Dai leans firmly into Latin pop, with Burna Boy's contribution feeling more like a guest appearance than a full merger of worlds.

The motivational lyrics about resilience and unity do the job a World Cup song needs to do. It will sound great in a stadium. Whether it lives beyond the tournament is another question.

DJ Tunez ft. Wizkid, 'State of Mind'

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Smooth, trendy, and exactly what you would expect when these two get in a room together. 'State of Mind' is a proper Afrobeats anthem built for the kind of night that starts slow and ends loud. Wizkid brings his familiar Afropop ease, and DJ Tunez wraps it in clean production. No surprises, no complaints.

TML Vibez ft. Victony, 'Hello'

Not the high-energy bounce Afrobeats typically delivers, but 'Hello' does not need it. It is calm and measured with just enough rhythm to get you moving. Victony's presence adds softness that works well against TML Vibez's production. A weekend morning kind of song.

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Korede Bello, 'Stylish'

Since bursting onto the scene with a guitar in hand and a voice full of soul, Korede has carved out a space defined by sincerity and charisma. He continues to shape his sound with a blend of Afropop warmth.

Dalex ft. Boy Spyce, 'Superwoman'

Puerto Rican artist Dalex brings Mavin's Boy Spyce into Latin Urban territory here, and the pairing is surprisingly smooth. 'Superwoman' is soothing, borrowing R&B elements without fully committing to the genre. It sits in its own lane.

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Didi B ft. Young Jonn, 'Raba'

Young Jonn's presence on a track is almost always a signal. If he jumped on it, it is probably built for the club. 'Raba' confirms that. Fast, energetic, proper Afrobeats.

Famous Pluto, 'Lakute'

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'Lakute' falls under Nigerian Street Pop and Afro-fusion. The track, featured on his 2026 album, STREETTHERAPIST, blends high-energy Afrobeats, amapiano, and hip-hop, characterised by blunt lyrics and local Benin City slang.

Stonebwoy, 'Yire (Fanfooler)'

The Ghanaian veteran blends Afropop and dancehall into something that is easy to listen to. 'Yire' is interesting in the way that only an artist with Stonebwoy's range can pull off, being rooted enough to feel authentic.

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Loyey ft. Spyro, 'Your Love'

Chill Afrobeats at its most straightforward. Good melody, blended vocals, easy on the ears. 'Your Love' does exactly what it promises and nothing more, which on a Friday is sometimes all you need.

Samad ft. Chech, Zlatan, 'Jet'

Sits in the same calm Afrobeats lane as 'Hello', but the light rap threading through it gives it a different texture. Not a standout, but not a skip either.

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