Drake release 2 suprise albums alongside highly-anticipated project 'ICEMAN'

Global superstar Drake has released three albums in one day in a rather shocking move, which some fans are saying is a strategy to free him from his current contract.

Drake's highly anticipated album 'ICEMAN' is out.

The Canadian superstar also released two surprise projects

The new albums are believed to be an attempt to get out of his contract.

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On May 15, 2026, fans were expecting Drake much awaited new album 'ICEMAN'. However, they got two additional surprise projects with the Canadian rapper sharing the 11-track 'HABIBTI' and 14-track 'MAID OF HONOUR' on streaming platforms.

'ICEMAN' is Drake's first solo project since his famous rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. The global hip-hop star has spent the whole of 2025 teasing the projects by sharing subtle hints across his social media, concerts, and even in the streets of his hometown, Toronto.

To announce the project's release date, Drake sent fans on a hunting expedition that required them to break through a huge ice structure, inside which the date was hidden.

'What Did I Miss' is the only pre-release single on 'ICEMAN' has Drake delivers 17 new tracks, featuring guest appearances by rappers Future, Molly Santana, and 21 Savage. In the album, Drake subtly touched on his beef with Kendrick Lamar in the opening track 'Make Them Cry,' where he also got vulnerable by disclosing his father's battle with cancer.

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For most of the project, the Canadian heavyweight engaged in chest thumping in typical fashion while sending messages to his ever-growing list of opposition. The project also packs the pop fusion with which he has serially delivered hit records. Songs like 'Janice STFU,' 'B's On The Table,' featuring 21 Savage, 'What Did I Miss,' and '2 Hard For Radio,' carry the catchy flow and party-starting bounce that can translate to Billboard hits.

'ICEMAN' also serves as evidence of the renewed friendship between Drake and Future after the two fell out in 2024 amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Their latest collaboration continues their long partnership that has birthed a joint project and several hit records.

'ICEMAN' is projected to sell over 500,000 copies in its first week and debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake's two surprise albums 'HABIBTI' and 'MAID OF HONOUR'

Being the best-selling rapper in the world for over a decade means Drake can afford to spring surprise releases on fans and still be guaranteed to get tens of millions in opening day streams.

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Accompanying 'ICEMAN' are two surprise projects, 'HABIBTI' and 'MAID OF HONOUR', in what is a historic release that swells his already illustrious catalogue.

'HABIBTI' has 11 tracks with guest appearances from OVO associate PARTYNEXTDOOR, Sexyy Red, Loe Shimmy, and Qendresa.

'MAID OF HONOUR' packs in 14 songs with guest appearances from Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Stunna Sandy, Popcaan, and Iconic Savvy.