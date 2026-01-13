Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes Smashes Records, Crosses Historic ₦2billion Box Office Mark

Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes breaks Nollywood history, crossing ₦2billion at the box office and becoming Africa’s highest-grossing film ever.

Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes hasn’t just performed well; it has rewritten what box office success looks like in Africa. In less than a month, the film raced past ₦1.7 billion and has now officially crossed ₦2 billion, with ticket sales totalling ₦2,103,039,706.

FilmOne Entertainment confirmed the record-breaking achievement on X, calling it a moment that “officially broke and shattered records.” Behind The Scenes is now the first Nollywood film in Africa to cross the ₦2 billion threshold, instantly becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time on the continent.

Even more striking is the speed. The film became the fastest movie in West Africa to reach ₦1 billion, achieving this in record time. For context, films used to celebrate hitting ₦500m after months in cinemas. This sprint surpassed ₦1 billion and didn’t slow down .

A Rare International Win: UK and Ireland Success

What makes this run even more interesting is its international footprint. FilmOne revealed that Behind The Scenes is also the highest-grossing Nollywood release ever in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Nollywood films rarely dominate diaspora box offices at this scale, let alone set new records. This wasn’t just Nigerians watching at home; it was Nigerians abroad pulling friends into cinemas and saying, “You need to see this.”

Why Behind The Scenes Connected So Deeply

The film’s subject matter plays a huge role in its staying power. Behind The Scenes tackles black tax, a topic that quietly weighs on millions of young Africans. The emotional tug-of-war between family obligation and personal survival. The guilt. The exhaustion. The silence.

It doesn’t preach. It doesn’t exaggerate. It simply reflects a lived reality, and audiences recognised themselves in it. That kind of resonance doesn’t fade after opening weekend; it grows through word-of-mouth, whispered recommendations, and emotional reactions shared online.

With this achievement, FilmOne reaffirmed what many already knew: Funke Akindele is Africa’s most commercially successful filmmaker. Not just as an actress, but as a writer, director, and producer.

This milestone is even more historic: Akindele has now topped the African box office for three consecutive years. No one else has done that. That level of consistency isn’t luck; it’s mastery.

Her past successes, including Everybody Loves Jenifa and A Tribe Called Judah, already positioned her as Nollywood’s safest commercial bet. Behind The Scenes didn’t just continue the trend. It exploded it.

FilmOne also described the film’s run as more than money, calling it a cultural movement powered by audience loyalty. The leap from ₦ 1billion to ₦1.77 billion, and then to ₦2 billion, didn’t happen by accident. It happened because the film remained relevant long after its release.

Funke Akindele Reacts: Faith, Craft, and Perspective

Funke Akindele’s response on Instagram felt grounded and reflective.

“Records are milestones, not the mission… From A Tribe Called Judah grossing 1B to Behind The Scenes crossing 2B and still counting, this is God in motion. And I’m most grateful to my maker and return all the glory to him. The lesson remains unchanged: serve the story, respect the audience, refine the craft, and let the work earn its applause.”