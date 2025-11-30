#FeaturedPost

In an era driven by streaming numbers, viral clips, and instant digital reactions, live performance remains a different kind of benchmark. A song can travel far online, but the stage is where artistry gains depth, where voice, presence, and musicianship meet an audience in real time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dapper Music & Entertainment has tapped into this truth with Pocket Stage, a live performance series designed to bring artists closer to listeners through intimate, band-led sessions. The concept is intentional: strip back the noise, allow artists to perform their own songs live, and let audiences connect with the music in its most direct form.

Ti Blaze, Lasmid & Tml Vibez Draw Over 524,000 Views on Dapper Live’s Pocket Stage

The latest Pocket Stage recordings have already gathered significant attention online. Lasmid and T.I Blaze, performing selections from their joint project Sweet Songs 4 You, have collectively crossed 313,706 views since their session went live on June 29, 2025. Their set featured tracks such as Introduction, Trenches Luv, Mario, 1000 Thoughts, Beamer, Controlla, and Eko, each one carried by tight vocals, chemistry, and a performance style that mirrors their growing influence.

T.I Blaze’s solo session added even more momentum, pulling in 210,973 views across performances of Introduction, Trenches Luv, Mario, 1000 Thoughts, Beamer, Controlla, and Eko. His delivery underscored how well his sound translates beyond the studio, highlighting range, control, and emotional clarity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Pocket Stage naturally attracts fan favourites like TI Blaze, Lasmid, and TML Vibez, the platform is not limited to any roster. It is built as an open performance space that welcomes both emerging and established artists, offering them the freedom to reinterpret their own songs and reveal new layers of their craft.

The series now reaches an even wider audience through a media partnership with Soundcity TV, one of Africa’s most influential music broadcasters. Pocket Stage currently airs across 54 African countries on DSTV, GOtv, and digital streaming, expanding access to viewers who prefer traditional TV and curated music programming. Snippets and full versions are also available globally on YouTube via @dapper.live, aligning with the growing global appetite for African live music content.

Ti Blaze, Lasmid & Tml Vibez Draw Over 524,000 Views on Dapper Live’s Pocket Stage

For artists, Pocket Stage serves as a refining ground, a space to develop stage confidence, experiment with arrangements, and strengthen fan connection. For audiences, it offers a closer look at the performances behind the songs they already love, capturing nuances that studio versions often leave out.

In a landscape where digital metrics dominate conversation, Pocket Stage reinforces the value of performance culture, reminding listeners that music is not only heard but experienced. Through initiatives like this, Dapper Music & Entertainment continues to support a more dynamic and performance-driven music ecosystem, creating moments that resonate long after the views stop counting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

_---_