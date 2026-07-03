Three brothers allegedly kill mother's boyfriend over affair accusation, remanded in custody
Three brothers have been charged with murder over the death of their mother's boyfriend in Eswatini.
Police allege they attacked the victim with bricks, stones, sticks, punches and kicks after accusing him of having an affair with their mother.
The suspects have been remanded in custody until July 10, 2026, pending transfer of the case to the High Court.
The incident has generated significant attention across Eswatini, with authorities yet to release further details beyond the court proceedings.
Three brothers have been charged with murder in Eswatini after they allegedly beat their mother's boyfriend to death over claims that he was involved in a relationship with their mother.
The suspects, Mlondi Mbuli, 25, Sakhelwe Mbuli, 18, and Lindani Mdziniso, 23, appeared before the Mbabane Magistrates Court following the incident, which happened on June 28, 2026, in the Hholoshini area of the country's Hhohho Region.
According to police, the brothers allegedly attacked Njabulo Ngwenya using bricks, stones, sticks, their hands and repeated kicks, leaving him with fatal injuries.
Investigators believe the alleged assault was triggered by accusations that Ngwenya was having an affair with the brothers' biological mother.
The case came to light after Sibongile Motsa reported a disturbing discovery to the police.
Court documents say Motsa found her son, Njabulo Ngwenya, lying dead inside her sister's house at about 1 a.m. on June 28 before alerting authorities.
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The matter was heard by Principal Magistrate Sfiso Vilakati during the suspects' first court appearance.
The three accused have been remanded in custody until July 10, 2026, while the case is prepared for transfer to the High Court, where murder cases are typically handled under Eswatini's legal system.
Authorities have not released any additional details beyond what was presented during the initial court proceedings.
The case has attracted widespread attention across Eswatini, with local media closely following developments.
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Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland until King Mswati III officially changed the country's name in 2018, is a landlocked southern African nation bordered by South Africa and Mozambique. Serious criminal cases such as murder are usually transferred from the Magistrates Court to the High Court after the initial hearing.