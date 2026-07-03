The Mbabane Magistrates Court in Eswatini, where three brothers were arraigned and remanded in custody following the fatal attack on their mother's boyfriend

The Mbabane Magistrates Court in Eswatini, where three brothers were arraigned and remanded in custody following the fatal attack on their mother's boyfriend

Three brothers allegedly kill mother's boyfriend over affair accusation, remanded in custody

Three brothers have been charged with murder in Eswatini after allegedly beating their mother's boyfriend to death over claims he was having an affair with her. They remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

Three brothers have been charged with murder over the death of their mother's boyfriend in Eswatini.

Police allege they attacked the victim with bricks, stones, sticks, punches and kicks after accusing him of having an affair with their mother.

The suspects have been remanded in custody until July 10, 2026, pending transfer of the case to the High Court.

The incident has generated significant attention across Eswatini, with authorities yet to release further details beyond the court proceedings.

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Three brothers have been charged with murder in Eswatini after they allegedly beat their mother's boyfriend to death over claims that he was involved in a relationship with their mother.

The suspects, Mlondi Mbuli, 25, Sakhelwe Mbuli, 18, and Lindani Mdziniso, 23, appeared before the Mbabane Magistrates Court following the incident, which happened on June 28, 2026, in the Hholoshini area of the country's Hhohho Region.

Principal Magistrate Sfiso Vilakati ordered the three suspects to remain in custody until July 10, 2026, while prosecutors prepare the case for the High Court.

According to police, the brothers allegedly attacked Njabulo Ngwenya using bricks, stones, sticks, their hands and repeated kicks, leaving him with fatal injuries.

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Investigators believe the alleged assault was triggered by accusations that Ngwenya was having an affair with the brothers' biological mother.

The case came to light after Sibongile Motsa reported a disturbing discovery to the police.

Court documents say Motsa found her son, Njabulo Ngwenya, lying dead inside her sister's house at about 1 a.m. on June 28 before alerting authorities.

The matter was heard by Principal Magistrate Sfiso Vilakati during the suspects' first court appearance.

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Royal Eswatini Police Service investigators tracked down and detained the three brothers following the early morning discovery of the victim's body.

The three accused have been remanded in custody until July 10, 2026, while the case is prepared for transfer to the High Court, where murder cases are typically handled under Eswatini's legal system.

Authorities have not released any additional details beyond what was presented during the initial court proceedings.

The case has attracted widespread attention across Eswatini, with local media closely following developments.

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