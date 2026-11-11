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Nollywood Actress Lizzy Gold adds brand-new 2026 luxury car to collection

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 13:40 - 11 November 2026
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold Onuwaje
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold Onuwaje has expanded her vehicle collection by acquiring a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV.
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  • Lizzy Gold shared a video of herself jumping excitedly as she unveiled her brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV on Instagram.

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  • The Nollywood actress described herself as the latest member of the Jetour owners' community and thanked Adanma Luke for facilitating the purchase.

  • Lizzy Gold's latest acquisition comes a year after she bought a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser to celebrate her birthday.

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Lizzy Gold Onuwaje has splashed millions on a brand-new 2026 Jetour SUV.

The actress announced the latest acquisition on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, when she shared a video of her new automobile on social media.

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READ ALSO: Davido splashes millions on brand-new 2026 Prado for longtime aide Isreal DMW

Lizzy expressed her excitement over the new acquisition in a video she shared on Instagram, where she could be seen beaming with joy and jumping excitedly as she showed off her new SUV. 

Celebrating the milestone, she wrote, “You’ll meet the latest Jetour Queen, my ghen ghen family. Join me as I welcome my brand-new 2026 Jetour. I’m so excited, as this purchase was made without stress."

The actress also appreciated her colleague, filmmaker Adanma Luke, for helping her secure the vehicle and facilitating its prompt delivery.

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The latest purchase comes about a year after Lizzy splashed millions of naira on a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser, which she acquired in October 2025 to celebrate her birthday.

Lizzy Gold is known for her roles in Nollywood movies, has also established herself as a filmmaker and producer. 

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