“This is my payback time,” Liz Anjorin says as she reveals plan against Iyabo Ojo despite court order

“This is my payback time,” Liz Anjorin says as she reveals plan against Iyabo Ojo despite court order

“This is my payback time,” Liz Anjorin says as she reveals plan against Iyabo Ojo despite court order

Nollywood actress Liz Anjorin has stressed that she is not willing to back down from consistently calling out actress Iyabo Ojo online despite a recent court order restraining her from posting about Ojo’s family.

Liz Anjorin has stressed that she is not willing to back down from consistently calling out actress Iyabo Ojo online despite a recent court order restraining her from posting about Ojo’s family.

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Liz Anjorin says she has achieved her aim in her long-running feud with Iyabo Ojo despite a recent court order.

The actress reveals why she believes her fight with Iyabo Ojo has reached a point where she can “conquer” her rival.

Liz Anjorin challenges the court order restraining her from posting Iyabo Ojo’s family, calling the case “dead on arrival.”

Anjorin stated that she is content with where their matter is currently heading, revealing that it has been her plan all along to make her children feel uncomfortable.

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“I have destroyed you, Iyabo Ojo. I make your children feel the heat. Those tablets you have been giving people, I open your mouth and force it down your throat.

This is my payback time, Iyabo. I just achieved my aim. This is where I am going; this is my time. If I did not take this route, I may not be able to conquer Iyabo Ojo. Is it easy to nullify her in all the courts she has been going to?”

The latest development comes amid the long-running feud between Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo, which has played out publicly on social media for about two years.

The dispute has previously led to a N1bn defamation suit filed by Ojo against Anjorin, with both actresses trading allegations and accusations online.

The feud escalated after Anjorin made fresh posts and comments about Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, her husband, Juma Jux, and their son, Rakeem.

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On September 2, 2026, a Lagos State High Court issued an interim order restraining Anjorin from publishing, posting, circulating, uploading or broadcasting pictures of Rakeem on her social media platforms. The order also restrained her from publishing or broadcasting editorials concerning the family.

The order followed an ex parte application filed by Priscilla, her husband and their son. It remains an interim measure pending further proceedings in the suit.

However, Anjorin has questioned the court action, arguing that the Ojos publicised the court document before serving her at home.

In another live session on Friday, Anjorin described the case as “dead on arrival”.

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