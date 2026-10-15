German police arrest robot after it sexually harassed 16-year-old girl at restaurant

Robot seized by German police after it was allegedly used to grope teenage girl

Robot seized by German police after it was allegedly used to grope teenage girl

German police have seized a humanoid robot after it allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne.

A humanoid robot allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl and made sexual movements outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne.

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The robot's 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion allegedly filmed and livestreamed the incident.

Police seized the robot and both suspects' phones while investigating how the machine was operated.

The two men had not been charged at the time of reporting, and the investigation was ongoing.

German police have seized a humanoid robot after it allegedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately and made sexually suggestive movements towards her outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne.

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The incident happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 10, 2026, on Hohenzollernring, a busy nightlife street in the western German city, according to the Associated Press.

Police said the girl was standing with two friends, aged 17 and 18, when the robot approached her from behind, touched her buttocks and repeatedly made thrusting movements towards her.

The robot's suspected owner, a 16-year-old boy, and his 19-year-old companion allegedly filmed and livestreamed the incident on social media while commenting on what was happening.

Officers responding to the incident located the two young men nearby and found the robot inside the boot of a Volkswagen. Police seized the machine and both suspects' mobile phones as evidence.

The approximately 1.2-metre-tall robot was described as red and gold, dressed in a white tank top and black trousers, with a gold chain and sunglasses.

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Investigators are examining whether its movements were programmed in advance or deliberately controlled remotely by the two young men.

One of the individuals involved reportedly claimed on TikTok that the robot had accidentally collided with a woman while avoiding another passer-by. Police are examining the available footage and other evidence to establish what happened.

The investigation is being conducted on suspicion of a sexually motivated offence. The two young men are considered suspects but had not been charged as of the latest reports.

The incident has also raised questions about responsibility when a machine is allegedly used to carry out an act of sexual harassment, with investigators focusing on the people who may have controlled or used it.

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